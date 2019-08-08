A man perched on the side of the Valley Mills Drive flyover bridge was rescued by law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon after he threatened to jump onto Interstate 35.
Law enforcement officers were called to the flyover bridge above I-35 at about 2 p.m., when drivers called police to report a man was seen sitting with his legs hanging over the bridge.
Officers received multiple calls before McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Waco police arrived and began talking with the man.
Waco fire and American Medical Response crews arrived to offer support. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said officers spoke with the man and he was pulled back over the railing to safety.
“The man decided jumping was not a good idea and came back over the railing to the safety of the officers and the awaiting ambulance,” Swanton said. “He was taken for a mental health evaluation where he can hopefully get the help he needs.”
The interstate came to a stop for about 30 minutes as officers spoke with the man. Police reopened the highway to traffic by about 2:30 p.m.
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.
Shooting
A man was shot late Wednesday night during a robbery attempt at a Waco business after the store’s clerk returned fire at the robbery suspect, Waco police said.
Waco police Sgt. David Conley said officers were first called to Iggy’s Gifts & Clothing, 1822 Barnard St., at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a robbery inside the business. Additional reports followed indicating gunfire was exchanged between the clerk and the 29-year-old suspected robber.
When police arrived at the business, no one was at the store, which was locked, Conley said. A witness told police an armed man had entered the store and began shooting, causing the clerk to return fire.
“Multiple shots were fired between the two,” Conley said.
Police recovered shell casings from inside the store, Conley said. He said the store owner was called to the business and let officers inside. No money was reportedly taken from the business.
Shortly after reports of the robbery, officers got a related call at 21st Street and Morrow Avenue, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said. He said it appeared a 29-year-old man wounded at the business called a family member and the two met near the intersection.
Graeter said the family member initially planned to take the wounded man to the hospital but stopped at 27th Street and Morrow Avenue, where emergency personnel responding to a 911 call met them and transported the man to a local hospital.
Officers were able to locate the clerk from the store a short time later, Conley said. The clerk was not injured, he said.
Security cameras captured video of the two men shooting, Conley said. The gun used by the 29-year-old had not been found early Thursday as officers continued to investigate the crime scenes.
Conley said the wounded man is a felon and was not allowed to have possession of a firearm at the time of the incident.
Names were not available Thursday, and no arrests were immediately made. Police said the incident is under investigation and charges are possible.