About 20 families were displaced from their apartment homes early Thursday morning when a fire spread through a building at Village Square Apartments, Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner said.
Police and fire crews were called to the apartments at 3500 Meyers Lane shortly before 6 a.m., when a fire was reported in a second-story unit in the two-story building. Faulkner said Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview fire crews responded initially and worked quickly to control the fire. The Waco Fire Department and Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
The fire was extinguished quickly, but several apartments suffered smoke and water damage, Faulkner said. Utilities also had to be cut to the whole building, she said.
No one was injured, and everyone in the building was able to get themselves to safety, Byars-Faulkner said.
About 20 families were displaced, and the American Red Cross is helping with their emergency needs, she said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Aggravated assault
A Hallsburg man in jail since July 12 on a parole violation was charged Wednesday in a July 7 incident in which police said he pulled a knife on three H-E-B employees.
Surveillance video shows Jeremy Michael Reedy, 32, in an confrontation with the employees inside the H-E-B at 801 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states.
“The defendant is in a fighting stance and comes at an employee when a second employee moves the first employee and restrains him and takes him away,” the affidavit states. “The defendant was interviewed and stated that he was at the H-E-B and had an altercation with store employees and pulled his knife.”
The video shows the three employees walking away from Reedy’s car outside the store before he approaches them, according to the affidavit.
Police investigated the incident while Reedy was in custody and got three warrants charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reedy remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $90,000.
Indecent exposure
Police searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a convenience store employee released a surveillance image Thursday in hopes the public may be able to identify the man, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police were called to the Cefco convenience store, 739 Sun Valley Blvd., at about 4:45 a.m. on May 11. A clerk reported a man with gray facial hair drove a gold Cadillac to the business. The clerk told police the man entered the store at about 3:40 a.m., and went to the restroom before he walked to a cooler and grabbed a beverage.
Devlin said the man approached the counter to pay for the drink and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. While the clerk turned to pick up the cigarettes, the man unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to the clerk, Devlin said.
The man did not say anything to the clerk and paid for the purchases with a credit card, police said. The clerk completed the purchase and the man walked out of the store.
Devlin said the man went back to his car and appeared to be washing his car’s windows when another car pulled onto the property. The man then left the property.
Police reviewed the store’s surveillance video and attempted to work to identify the man. Officers released images of the man Thursday.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact the Hewitt Police Department at 666-6272.