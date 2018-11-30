Texas is suing San Antonio for an alleged violation of the state’s new “sanctuary cities” law.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in Travis County District Court, centers on a December 2017 incident when San Antonio police discovered a trailer carrying 12 people from Guatemala who were suspected of being undocumented. The police department charged the driver with smuggling, but released the migrants without involving immigration authorities, as the new law requires, the lawsuit says.
The 2017 “sanctuary cities” law says departments can’t bar officers from questioning the immigration status of people they detain or arrest. It also punishes local department heads and elected officials who don’t cooperate with federal immigration requests by agents to turn over immigrants subject to possible deportation.