Waco Art festival

Ashanti Ortiz, right, along with her best friend Sophia Ortegon, left, both fifteen years old have a laugh while painting a portrait of each other at the Waco Cultural Arts Festival which continues through Sunday.

 Rod Aydelotte

Ashanti Ortiz (right), and her best friend, Sophia Ortegon, both 15, have a laugh while painting portraits of each other at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest, which continues through Sunday at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center.

Tags

Load comments