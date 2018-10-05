We need more silly humor in our lives. And few performers put the accent on the ridiculous better than New Zealand comedy duo Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, who return for the concert special “Flight of the Conchords: Live in London” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), their first appearance on the network since their brilliant eponymous HBO comedy left the air in 2009.
Masters of musical mimicry, they embark on absurd ballads, evoking Cat Stevens or Harry Chapin in a father-son song that quickly derails into a confessional train wreck of pathetic self-delusion. Other numbers, old and new, evoke the disco pop of the Bee Gees and contemporary hip-hop.
- The highly conceptual lyrics of “Flight of the Conchords” stand in contrast to the thin gruel of humor emanating from “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Last week, “SNL” got a lot of attention by inviting Matt Damon to “do” Judge Brett Kavanaugh. But do these improvisational riffs rise to the level of satire? Or are they merely part of a highly partisan echo chamber, reacting to a president who already dominates too much of the conversation? And at the end of the day, is “SNL” a comedy show or a celebrity showcase? You get the sense that of all of these Trump-centric cameos eclipse the efforts of the ensemble.
One could admire Damon and “SNL” for attempting a Kavanaugh sketch only two days after his testimony. But a far more original riff on current events arrived on social media well before Damon’s appearance. Josh and Benny Safdie, the directors behind the film “Good Time,” created a mashup of Kavanaugh’s testimony and Samuel Jackson’s “hamburger scene” from the 1994 classic “Pulp Fiction.” The collision of these two seemingly disparate items is much more inventive (not to mention funnier) than mere celebrity impersonation and imitation and a clear sign that “SNL” needs to step up its game.
Awkwafina hosts “SNL” this week, featuring musical guest Travis Scott
