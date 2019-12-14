I guess post-holiday traditions are meant to be broken. For some years now make that decades “The Kennedy Center Honors” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) has aired right after Christmas, making it a highlight during the programming doldrums leading up to New Year’s, and a nice night for praising artists during a season of reflection.
Not anymore. Now it’s tucked into the pre-Christmas onslaught. A similar tradition was shattered some years back when ABC decided to do the same with its annual airing of “The Sound of Music” (6 p.m., TV-G). These two ranked among many viewers’ favorite things during an otherwise slow broadcast week.
Taped earlier this month, “The Kennedy Center Honors” is hosted by LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”), himself a 2017 recipient. This year’s winners include singer Linda Ronstadt, who will receive spoken and musical tributes from colleagues including Don Henley, Carrie Underwood, Kevin Kline, Flor De Toloache, Emmylou Harris, Trisha Yearwood and Aaron Neville.
Better known as a singer than a television performer, Ronstadt did appear briefly on “The Simpsons,” singing (in English and Spanish) in a commercial for Barney’s Plow King business during his rivalry with Homer (Mr. Plow).
No stranger to television, recipient Sally Field appeared on “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun” before winning Oscars for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart.” She was also nominated for supporting actress in “Lincoln.” Those offering tributes and praise for Field include Steven Spielberg, Maura Tierney, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hanks.
Having just turned 50, the series “Sesame Street” is honored with accolades from Lucy Liu, Cedric the Entertainer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Thomas Rhett, who sings “This Is My Street”/”Sing a Song.” Carroll Spinney, the actor who originated the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, is honored as well. He died on Dec. 8.
Known for his work as a conductor, pianist, composer and musical director, Michael Tilson Thomas has also collaborated as an orchestra conductor with Metallica and (back in the day), the Mahavishnu Orchestra. He’ll be praised in words and music by Lars Ulrich, Teddy Abrams, the New World Symphony Alumni Orchestra, Debra Winger, Yuja Wang and Audra McDonald.
The night concludes with praise for the pop, soul, funk and jazz ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire. Look for tributes from David Foster, John Legend, David Copperfield, Cynthia Erivo and Ne-Yo.
- Along with Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain (the CW’s go-to host) presides over the two-part holiday competition “The Christmas Caroler Challenge” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG), featuring 12 choral groups and a panel of celebrity judges.
Christmas shows
- A powerful social media influencer is not above faking a romance for the holidays in the 2019 romance “A Beauty & the Beast Christmas” (6 p.m., ION, TV-G).
- A widow receives comfort in the 2013 romance “A Christmas Blessing” (6 p.m., TV One).
- Pilfered gifts on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Good friends with great jobs will settle for nothing less than “A Cheerful Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A department store window decorator clashes with the client in the 2019 romance “Rediscovering Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- A holiday miracle on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
