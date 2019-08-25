Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * TEMPERATURE...99 TO 105 DEGREES. * HEAT INDEX...105 TO 112 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME MONDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO MEET OR EXCEED 105 DEGREES FOR AT LEAST TWO CONSECUTIVE DAYS. BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY, AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&