Live from Newark! A sure sign of summer’s impending departure, the MTV Video Music Awards (7 p.m., TV-14) will be broadcast live from Newark, New Jersey.
Look for performances from Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, J Balvin, Lizzo, Rosalia and Shawn Mendes.
These proceedings are occasionally made interesting and memorable by the unexpected or the seemingly spontaneous. It’s been a whole 10 years since Taylor Swift had her VMA moment interrupted by Kanye West. People have been chattering about it ever since. Other shockers include Britney Spears wearing a snake as an accessory, Lady Gaga’s meat dress and a public display of affection among Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera.
Will anything memorable happen tonight? That remains to be seen. But just yesterday, Swift made news of sorts when she told “CBS This Morning” that she would be re-recording masters of songs that were sold off in a complicated deal with a music mogul.
Fights among musicians, lawyers and producers over control of their material may not be as sexy as a VMA moment, but they’re even older than MTV.
- Dud thinks he’s found an answer to the lodge’s problems on “Lodge 49” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
As much as I want to like, or even follow, this show, I can’t watch 10 minutes without thinking I’ve entered a world of Coen brothers movie re-enactors, affecting all of the quirks and poses of their characters without the underlying darkness and intelligence.
For a taste of the real thing, you can return to “Fargo” (8 p.m., Starz Encore) or “The Big Lebowski” (9:40 p.m., Starz Encore) for the umpteenth time.
- Adapted from the memoirs of magazine editor Willie Morris, the 2000 drama “My Dog Skip” (6 p.m., HBO Family) recalls a shy Mississippi boy’s (Frankie Muniz) years on the home front during World War II, accompanied by his faithful Jack Russell terrier.
Arguably the best movie ever made about a pet, it transcends the “dog movie” genre to stand with great Southern coming-of-age memoirs like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “A Christmas Memory.”