Nothing underscores the passage of time like a testimonial dinner. Taped earlier in Brooklyn, far from its Cleveland-based pantheon, the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) offers yet another chance to reflect on a line from The Who’s angry anthem “My Generation”: “I hope I die before I get old.”
This year’s new members include Stevie Nicks, honored as a solo artist. Her work with Fleetwood Mac was recognized by that band’s induction in 1998. The class of 2019 also includes Janet Jackson, The Cure, Roxy Music, The Zombies, Def Leppard and Radiohead. Each act is introduced and sponsored by a younger musician and accompanied by a wealth of performance clips. These films juxtapose the talent in their rosy youth with how they appear some decades later. The brooding music of The Cure may be timeless, but its members have fully felt the effects of time’s winged chariot.
This annual ceremony has long been fraught with argument and controversy. But now it seems like somebody else’s school reunion, a gathering where once-familiar faces require name tags and introductions. If one wanted to quibble, you might say this year’s class leans a little too heavily toward the unending British invasion of the pop and rock charts. Nicks and Jackson represent the only artists from this side of the Atlantic.
- The White House Correspondents’ Dinner (8:30 p.m., C-SPAN) departs from tradition by inviting a historian, rather than a comedian, to serve as keynote speaker. Look for Ron Chernow, author of authoritative tomes on George Washington, John D. Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan. His biography of Alexander Hamilton inspired the Broadway musical about that founding father.
For those looking for a comedian’s take on the proceedings, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA) presents “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2.”
- Based on a best-seller epic in its historical sweep, “The Son” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14) stars Pierce Brosnan as the patriarch of a family of Texas oil barons. The story flashes back and forth between 1915 and his youth in the days when Comanches were still a force north of the Rio Grande.
With “The Son,” “Killing Eve” and “A Discovery of Witches,” AMC is now home to three compelling series not named “The Walking Dead.”
Other highlights
- NHL playoff hockey (7 p.m., NBC).
- Teen abduction victim Elizabeth Smart hosts “Smart Justice” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) and discusses the Jayme Closs case.
- A harried hospital executive encounters a handsome Medevac pilot in the 2019 romance “Love Takes Flight” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
A beautiful, newly engaged woman (Simone Simon) fears that arousal will bring out the beast in her in the 1942 shocker “Cat People” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Jacques Tourneur and produced by Val Lewton, a master of low-budget horror that influenced generations of filmmakers.
Series notes
The top 10 emerge on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A mother ignored on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).