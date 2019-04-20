TCM spends Sunday afternoon and evening with Bible-based epics, including “The Silver Chalice” (11 a.m., TV-G) from 1954, featuring a young Paul Newman. After the secular 1948 holiday favorite “Easter Parade” (7 p.m., TV-G), starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, TCM returns to the Good Book with the 1961 adaptation of “King of Kings” (9 p.m., TV-PG), directed by Nicholas Ray (“Rebel Without a Cause”), and the 1927 silent version of “The King of Kings” (12 a.m., early Monday), also directed by Cecil B. DeMille. Much controversy attended the release of the silent “Kings.” In some ways, the phenomenon paralleled the reception for Mel Gibson’s 2004 epic “The Passion of the Christ,” which can be streamed for free on the Roku channel, if you have that device.
A master showman, DeMille promoted his 1956 “Ten Commandments” by placing giant replicas of Moses’ tablets in cities all over America. In some places, schools and even courthouses have kept the tablets to tout a biblical basis for American traditions of justice. This marks a curious fate for a marketing gimmick, a bit of Hollywood hoopla used to increase box office for a very expensive movie.
Hollywood churned out a big-screen “Barrabas” (1:30 p.m., TCM), starring Anthony Quinn as the thief freed by Pontius Pilate before Christ’s crucifixion.
- CBS celebrates Easter with an all-star revue. Taped last February and hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson, “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” (7 p.m., TV-PG) commemorates the Detroit record label that promoted itself as “The Sound of Young America,” starting in 1959.
Look for performances by original Motown talent as well as those influenced by its iconic sound, including Boyz II Men, Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian and Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor and Stevie Wonder.
Memory and nostalgia are relative things. Some of us have an easier time acknowledging the 60 years since Motown’s founding than realizing just how many years have elapsed since “Motown 25,” a memorable 1983 NBC special.
Like “60,” the quarter-century celebration was intended to put the focus on familiar hits by the Supremes, Temptations, Vandellas, Marvelettes and Miracles. But Michael Jackson all but stole the show, introducing an audience of more than 33 million viewers to his moonwalk dance routine (complete with a single sequined glove) while performing the 1983 hit “Billie Jean.” Jackson was later awarded an Emmy for that performance.
The special also featured Marvin Gaye, who only decided at the last minute to participate. He had left Motown for Columbia records, where he had a hit with “Sexual Healing,” from his 1982 LP “Midnight Love.” His “breakup” with Motown was deeply personal.
Years before he had alienated Motown founder Berry Gordy by not only divorcing his sister, Anna Gordy Gaye, but recording a double LP, “Here, My Dear,” filled with painful songs about their acrimonious split. “Here” was not well received at the time but has gained a following in the decades since.
Sadly, this marked one of the last major showcases for Gaye’s talent and unique voice. Less than a year after “Motown 25,” Gaye was shot to death, murdered by his own father.
- Tapping into memories of watching “Ben-Hur” on Easter Sunday, Smithsonian offers the two-part historical spectacle “Rome’s Chariot Superstar” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) following the rise of slave Flavius Scorpus to become one of the empire’s biggest attractions at a time (90 A.D) when more than 150,000 spectators would crowd into the Circus Maximus to witness his mastery of horse and chariot.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): cyber-thief Mikhailovich Bogachev; drug-resistant superbugs; Easter Island.
- The 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards (6 p.m., BET, TV-PG).
- Competitors face elimination on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Rebel Wilson mentors on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Kara tries a new approach against Lex on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- Villanelle makes a new arrangement on “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- Harry vanishes on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- After reinventing himself as entrepreneur and mayor, Valjean hires Fantine on “Les Miserables” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Diana resists Knox’s overtures on “A Discovery of Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- “Worst Cooks in America” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its 16th season.
- A master angler showcases fishing spots around the world and pursues “monster” fish with legendary reputations in the new series “Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters” (8 p.m., Animal Planet).