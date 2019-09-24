Concerts
Baylor Opera Theater, Concert of Scenes and Arias, 6 p.m. Friday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Micah Tyler, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King with Triston Marez, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15, $50 VIP tickets.
★ The Collection, 7 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
★ Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
HeartFest benefit concert with William Clark Green, Clayton Landua, Mike Stanley Band, Sundae Drivers, John Dempsy Trio, Calamity Janes, Michael Saldana, Midnight Riders, Steve Helms, Sarah Hobbs, Giovannie Yanez, Shae Abshier, Canaan Bryce and Huser Bros., noon Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit Jody Lee Caudle.
★ Stockholm Chamber Brass Ensemble, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
The Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Norris Powell, Mary Baugh, Don Franks, Bill Kliewer and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 and $10.
Baylor A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Corey Kilgannon with Hollow Bones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
McLennan Community College Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospel Explosion with Dietrick Haddon, William Murphy III, Keith “WonderBoy” Johnson, Waco Community Choir, The Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available online at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Baylor Campus Orchestra and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Fastball featuring Deep Blue Something, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
KB, Gawvi, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Dunn, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Carrie Newcomer and Gary Walters, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $25.
Manifest Destiny’s Child and Married With Sea Monsters, Texas Music Cafe and Keep Waco Loud, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Zach Winters, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, MCC Music & Theatre Arts Building.
Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Oct. 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12 and $15.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “The Jazz Toons Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.
Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Tyler Pruitt, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Melinda Adams and Steven Marshall, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Jason Fletcher, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
John Dempsy Trio, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Trey Stephenson, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ballards, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Rewind Party Band, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Larry Burgin, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Damn Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Nothin’ Serious, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
“Empty Promises,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Oct. 6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available online at baylor.edu/theatre.
“The Servant Of Two Masters,” McLennan Theatre, Oct. 3-5, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
“Dead To The Last Drop,” murder mystery play, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 for Oct. 5 and 12 dinner and show, $15 for Oct. 7 show. Call 254-253-0690 for ticket information.
Chonda Pierce, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.; $28, $46.50 VIP.
“Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” InSite Waco, Oct. 16-19, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
★ 34th annual Bosque Art Classic, through Saturday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill, Clifton.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
Works by Susan Sistrunk and Mark Kiernan, through Monday, Kiernan-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” through Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Art Expressions,” through Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Etc.
Hunks: The Perfect Girls Night Out, 9 p.m. Thursday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $30 and $20.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 3-13, Extraco Events Center grounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Cory Morrow, Oct. 4; Aaron Watson with Kolby Cooper, Oct. 5; Sloppy Joe, Oct. 9; Glen Templeton, Oct. 10; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 11; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Oct. 12; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Oct. 13.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 4-6, Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center.
Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Highway, China Spring.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “Abominable.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
