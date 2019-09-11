Concerts
H Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
H Baylor Jazz Ensemble Swing Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $5, free for those 65 and older.
H Baylor Choral Concert with A Cappella Choir, Bella Voce, Concert Choir, Men’s Choir, VirtuOSO, Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir, 5 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Sam Riggs with Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Johnny Rodriguez, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30. Suicide awareness event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday; free.
Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Sotto Voce Quartet, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Thomas Csorba, “Songs of John Prine,” “Covering The Greats” September Series, 8 p.m. Monday, Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $49.
Upcoming
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Jake Scott, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Pat Green with Mason Lively, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Music Association of Central Texas 20th anniversary Singer/Songwriter Showcase, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.; $10.
Micah Tyler, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
HeartFest benefit concert with William Clark Green, Clayton Landua, Mike Stanley Band, Sundae Drivers, John Dempsy Trio, Calamity Janes, Michael Saldana, Midnight Riders, Steve Helms, Sarah Hobs, Giovannie Yanez, Shae Abshier, Canaan Bryce and Huser Bros., noon Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 suggested donation.
Stockholm Chamber Brass, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
The Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Norris Powell, Mary Baugh, Don Franks, Bill Kliewer and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 and $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Corey Kilgannon with Hollow Bones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Local bands
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Creekside Republic, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Eric & Thomas, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish featuring Classie Ballou, 8 p.m. Friday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Josh Porter and the Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Frank Exum (solo guitar), 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild and Noah Alvarado with Two Man Band (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Tea Aguilar and Randall Conrad Olinger, 9 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills (new estate winery).
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Upcoming
Stephany Chavira, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Mark Fields, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
O5’ers, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
35 South, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
On stage
H “Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays-Sundays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Saturday matinee, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
Celebrity Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Pull Up & Laugh with Bryson Brown, 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $8, reserved seating $12.
“24/10: Ten Minute Plays Made in 24 Hours,” InSite Waco, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $10 and $5.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.
“The Servant of Two Masters,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Ball Performing Arts Center at MCC; $10.
“Music, Magic ... and Murder,” InSite Waco, Oct. 16-19, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16 and $15, props bag $5.50.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
H 34th annual Bosque Art Classic, Saturday through Sept. 28, Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive, Clifton.
H Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Reception and public voting, 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Works by Susan Sistrunk and Mark Kiernan, through Sept. 30, Kiernan-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” through Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
“Art Expressions,” through Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
H BourbonFest with music by The Gimbles, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; $15.
Waco Oktoberfest, Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21, Indian Spring Park; $10.
David Brooks and Anne Snyder Forum, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $40.
Lecture by Vann de Cordova, “Jacob de Cordova: Father of Waco,” Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum; free.
Hunks: The Perfect Girls Night Out, 9 p.m. Sept. 26, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $30 and $20.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 3-13, HOT Fairgrounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Cory Morrow, Oct. 4; Aaron Watson with Kolby Cooper, Oct. 5; Sloppy Joe, Oct. 9; Glen Templeton, Oct. 10; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 11; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Oct. 12; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Oct. 13.
Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Highway, China Spring.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Hustlers” and “The Goldfinch.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
