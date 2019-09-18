Concerts
Double bassist Hans Sturm, 6 p.m. Thursday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Dave Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Saxophonist Jessica Voigt-Page with pianist Linda Angkasa, 7:30 pm. Friday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Jake Scott and Katelyn Tarver, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
H Pat Green with Mason Lively, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
H Music Association of Central Texas 20th anniversary Singer/Songwriter Showcase, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.; $10.
Gospel Sing featuring Ralph Sparks, Ann and Mike Harder, Classic Voice, Lew Smith and James Maddox, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.
Upcoming
Micah Tyler, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
HeartFest benefit concert with William Clark Green, Clayton Landua, Mike Stanley Band, Sundae Drivers, John Dempsy Trio, Calamity Janes, Michael Saldana, Midnight Riders, Steve Helms, Sarah Hobbs, Giovannie Yanez, Shae Abshier, Canaan Bryce and Huser Bros., noon Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 suggested donation.
Stockholm Chamber Brass, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
The Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Norris Powell, Mary Baugh, Don Franks, Bill Kliewer and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 and $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Corey Kilgannon with Hollow Bones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Fastball featuring Deep Blue Something, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
KB, Gawvi, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Dunn, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Carrie Newcomer and Gary Walters, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $25.
Manifest Destiny’s Child and Married With Sea Monsters, Texas Music Cafe and Keep Waco Loud, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Zach Winters, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Local bands
Stephany Chavira and Frank Exum, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Julia Tucker, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Jonna Mae, 7 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Mark Fields, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
O5’ers, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Cameron Tarvin, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Fang Dango, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Water Hole, 902 Monroe St., Marlin.
35 South, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Tyler Pruitt, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Melinda Adams and Steven Marshall, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 27, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 28, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
John Dempsy Trio, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
35 South, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Trey Stephenson, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Rewind Party Band, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Larry Burgin, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Damn Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Nothin’ Serious, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
Pull Up & Laugh with Bryson Brown, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $8, reserved seating $12.
“24/10: Ten Minute Plays Made in 24 Hours,” InSite Waco, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $10 and $5.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available online at baylor.edu/theatre.
“The Servant of Two Masters,” McLennan Theatre, Oct. 3-5, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
“Dead To The Last Drop,” murder mystery play, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 for Oct. 5 and 12 dinner and show, $15 for Oct. 7 show. Call 254-253-0690 for ticket information.
“Music, Magic ... and Murder,” InSite Waco, Oct. 16-19, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
H 34th annual Bosque Art Classic, through Sept. 28, Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill, Clifton.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
Works by Susan Sistrunk and Mark Kiernan, through Sept. 30, Kiernan-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” through Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Art Expressions,” through Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
McGregor Founders Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, downtown McGregor.
Waco Oktoberfest, Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Indian Spring Park; $10-$30.
Robinson Music Festival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Peplow Park, Robinson; $7, free ages 12 and younger.
Heart of Texas Native Flute Gathering featuring Jonah Littlesunday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Heart of Texas Wine and Food Festival, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, McLane Stadium.
Mexican Independence Day parade, 1-2 p.m. Sunday, 900 block to 300 block of Austin Avenue.
David Brooks and Anne Snyder Forum, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $40.
Lecture by Vann de Cordova, “Jacob de Cordova: Father of Waco,” Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum; free.
Hunks: The Perfect Girls Night Out, 9 p.m. Sept. 26, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $30 and $20.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 3-13, HOT Fairgrounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Cory Morrow, Oct. 4; Aaron Watson with Kolby Cooper, Oct. 5; Sloppy Joe, Oct. 9; Glen Templeton, Oct. 10; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 11; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Oct. 12; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Oct. 13.
Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Highway, China Spring.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first- run theaters are “Downton Abbey,” “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
