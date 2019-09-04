Concerts
★ Stars Over Texas Jamboree, 9th year anniversary with Sami Brown, Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older.
Euphonium player David Childs, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
★ The Irons, Hello Shannon, The Selfless Lovers, Zombie Cowboy, and Knuckleball, Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
★ Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25. Check out a preview at wacotrib.com.
★ Spin Connection three-year anniversary with Sub-Sahara, The Boleys, King Country, Rewound, Ngeniuss and Rad Dragon, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
★ Thomas Csorba, “Songs of Townes Van Zandt,” “Covering The Greats” September Series, 8 p.m. Monday, Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.
Violist Molly Gebrian and pianist/percussionist Danny Holt, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Roxy Grove Hall.
★ An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Upcoming
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble Swing Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Choral Concert with A Cappella Choir, Bella Voce, Concert Choir, Men’s Choir, VirtuOSO, Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir, 5 p.m. Sept. 13, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Johnny Rodriguez, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Pat Green with Mason Lively, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
HeartFest benefit concert with William Clark Green, Clayton Landua, Mike Stanley Band, Sundae Drivers, John Dempsy Trio, Calamity Janes, Michael Saldana, Midnight Riders, Steve Helms, Sarah Hobs, Giovannie Yanez, Shae Abshier, Canaan Bryce and Huser Bros., noon Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 suggested donation.
Stockholm Chamber Brass, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
The Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Oct. 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12 and $15.
Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.
Dirty Echoes, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Sloppy Joe, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Sat- urday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Saturday Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rewind Party Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Southern Comfort Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Upcoming
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Creekside Republic, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Sept. 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish featuring Classie Ballou, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills (new estate winery).
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 18, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Mark Fields, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
O5’ers, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
35 South, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Melinda Adams and Steven Marshall, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 27, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Rewind Party Band, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 14-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays-Sundays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Saturday matinee, at wacocivictheatre.org.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Pull Up & Laugh with Bryson Brown, 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $8, reserved seating $12.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 17.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Art Expressions,” through Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Artist reception, 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Works by Susan Sistrunk and Mark Kiernan, through Sept. 30, Kiernan-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Six-month anniversary reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” through Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Lift-Off Family Funday with HOT Miniature Aircraft Club, Historic Waco Foundation, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $10 per family.
BourbonFest, 4-8 p.m. Sept. 14, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; $15.
Lecture by Vann de Cordova, “Jacob de Cordova: Father of Waco,” Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum; free.
Hunks: The Perfect Girls Night Out, 9 p.m. Sept. 26, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $30 and $20.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 3-13, HOT Fairgrounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Cory Morrow, Oct. 4; Aaron Watson with Kolby Cooper, Oct. 5; Sloppy Joe, Oct. 9; Glen Templeton, Oct. 10; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 11; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Oct. 12; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Oct. 13.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sunday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “It Chapter Two.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.