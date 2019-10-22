Concerts

H Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.

Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

The DiMaggios, Zet Zero, Rad Dragon, The Butts, Uncle Brother, Dead Horse Creek and Rewound, 6 p.m. Friday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.

Mike Ryan with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Keep Waco Loud Halloween Mash-N-Bash with After The Fact, Just Another Monster, Rebel Flesh, Saturday Nite Shockers, Giblet Head, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $7.

John Baumann, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.

Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15.

Los Garcia Brothers, 6-10 p.m. Sunday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12.

Oboist Courtney Miller and pianist Rene Lecuona, “Portuguese Perspectives,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor University’s Recital Hall II, Waco Hall.

H Waco Jazz Orchestra, “The Jazz Toons Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

H Pianist Anton Nel, Baylor Lyceum Series, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.

H Waco Community Band, “Reflections,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.

Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.

Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.

Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35, sold out.

Sonora Winds, 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.

Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.

Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

The Irons with The Shortlist Band, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 2, Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave.; $10, online at eventbrite.com.

Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.

Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, King Country and Rewound, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.

Tonee Calhoun CD release party and art celebration, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Convention Center; $25, online at eventbrite.com.

Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.

Sparkle Motion, The Hawks and the Found, Far from Reach and Zet Zero, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.

Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival, 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10, 700 block of Austin Avenue; free.

Central Texas Choral Society, “Mozart & Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.; $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Waco Hall; $60-$20.

Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.

Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

LDot, Wacotron, Nawfside Nine, Controverc and guest Lil Kano, 9 p.m. Nov. 15, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $5, with proceeds benefiting Sally’s House.

Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.

Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

A capella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.

Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.

Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.

Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.

Silver Bells & Diamonds, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.

Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.

Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.

The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.

Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.

Local bands

Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.

Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Oxford Comma, 8 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewing, 217 N. Eighth St.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

35 South, 9 p.m. Friday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Rewind Party Band, Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

DW Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Texas Style, Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

FangDango, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Central Texas Jazz Society, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Holly Tucker, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2, Clay Pot Restaurant, 416 Franklin Ave.

Huser Brothers Band, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Out of the Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.

Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.

Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery).

On stage

H “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 26-27, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.

“A Magical Murder,” dinner theater murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $32.50 and $28.50. Show begins at 7:30.

H Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, midnight Friday-Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

Stand-up comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.

Improv comedy night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

“Antigone,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.

“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.

Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.

“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.

“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec 20-21, 2:30 p.m. Dec 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.

William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.

Art

H “Goddess: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine,” through Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Closing reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.

Central Texas Watercolor Society artist reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway. Exhibit runs through Nov. 17.

“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Nov. 10, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. “Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” various Austin Avenue storefronts in downtown Waco through October, then beginning Nov. 1 at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October plus Wednesday through Nov. 2, 14656 N. Interstate 35; $22, $13 for children 9 and younger.

H “Sitting Up With the Dead,” Historic Waco Foundation, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $20.

Dr Pepper Museum After Dark, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $30.

Hewitt Spooktacular Halloween Bash, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt; free, with canned good donations accepted.

Dia de los Muertos Festival, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 2, South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; free.

Scottish singer and folklorist Ed Miller, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado; $10 suggested donation.

Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.

“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.

“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Countdown,” “Jesus Is King,” “Black and Blue” and “The Great Alaskan Race.”

