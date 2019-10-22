Concerts
H Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The DiMaggios, Zet Zero, Rad Dragon, The Butts, Uncle Brother, Dead Horse Creek and Rewound, 6 p.m. Friday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Mike Ryan with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Keep Waco Loud Halloween Mash-N-Bash with After The Fact, Just Another Monster, Rebel Flesh, Saturday Nite Shockers, Giblet Head, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $7.
John Baumann, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15.
Los Garcia Brothers, 6-10 p.m. Sunday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12.
Oboist Courtney Miller and pianist Rene Lecuona, “Portuguese Perspectives,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor University’s Recital Hall II, Waco Hall.
H Waco Jazz Orchestra, “The Jazz Toons Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
H Pianist Anton Nel, Baylor Lyceum Series, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
H Waco Community Band, “Reflections,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Upcoming
Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35, sold out.
Sonora Winds, 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The Irons with The Shortlist Band, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 2, Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave.; $10, online at eventbrite.com.
Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, King Country and Rewound, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
Tonee Calhoun CD release party and art celebration, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Convention Center; $25, online at eventbrite.com.
Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Sparkle Motion, The Hawks and the Found, Far from Reach and Zet Zero, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival, 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10, 700 block of Austin Avenue; free.
Central Texas Choral Society, “Mozart & Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.; $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Waco Hall; $60-$20.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
LDot, Wacotron, Nawfside Nine, Controverc and guest Lil Kano, 9 p.m. Nov. 15, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $5, with proceeds benefiting Sally’s House.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.
Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
A capella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Silver Bells & Diamonds, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Oxford Comma, 8 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewing, 217 N. Eighth St.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
35 South, 9 p.m. Friday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
DW Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Style, Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
FangDango, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Central Texas Jazz Society, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Holly Tucker, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2, Clay Pot Restaurant, 416 Franklin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Out of the Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery).
On stage
H “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 26-27, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
“A Magical Murder,” dinner theater murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $32.50 and $28.50. Show begins at 7:30.
H Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, midnight Friday-Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Stand-up comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Improv comedy night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Antigone,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec 20-21, 2:30 p.m. Dec 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
Art
H “Goddess: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine,” through Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Closing reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Central Texas Watercolor Society artist reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway. Exhibit runs through Nov. 17.
“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Nov. 10, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. “Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” various Austin Avenue storefronts in downtown Waco through October, then beginning Nov. 1 at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October plus Wednesday through Nov. 2, 14656 N. Interstate 35; $22, $13 for children 9 and younger.
H “Sitting Up With the Dead,” Historic Waco Foundation, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Dr Pepper Museum After Dark, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $30.
Hewitt Spooktacular Halloween Bash, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt; free, with canned good donations accepted.
Dia de los Muertos Festival, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 2, South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; free.
Scottish singer and folklorist Ed Miller, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado; $10 suggested donation.
Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Countdown,” “Jesus Is King,” “Black and Blue” and “The Great Alaskan Race.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.