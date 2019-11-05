Roger Creager

Texas country artist Roger Creager, whose new album “Dos Borrachos” with Kevin Fowler is set for release Nov. 15, returns to Waco for a Saturday night show at The Backyard.

Concerts

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.

Kari Jobe and Restoration Gateway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $26 and $50.

McLennan Community College choirs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

★ Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, King Country and Rewound, 9 p.m. Friday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.

Tonee Calhoun CD release party and art celebration, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Waco Convention Center; $25, online at eventbrite.com.

Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12, $7 for children 12 and younger.

Sparkle Motion, The Hawks and the Found, Far from Reach and Zet Zero, 7 p.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.

★ Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

★ Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival with Another Band of Gypsies, Dirty Echoes, Lone Star Tall Boys, G Samuels, Jon Holt, Alysa Carrizales, Brazos Brothers and Venue Envy, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Austin Avenue; $10 for armband, free for Music Association of Central Texas members. “Jazz in the Afternoon,” 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.;

★ Central Texas Choral Society, “Mozart & Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.; $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org.

Baylor Bella Voce with eurhythmist Gabrielle Armenier, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.

Upcoming

Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.

Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25. Tap dancing workshop at 6 p.m.; $25.

Baylor VirtuOSO, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.

Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.

Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.

Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Josh Ward, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.

Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

A capella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.

Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.

Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.

Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.

Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.

Silver Bells & Diamonds, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.

“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.

The Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25-$10.

Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.

Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.

The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.

Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.

Local bands

Frank Exum (classical guitar), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

The Ballards, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.

Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 I-35 South.

Upcoming

Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.

Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

North of Navasota, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Central Texas Jazz Society Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.

Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery).

On stage

“Antigone,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $12 for Baylor students, faculty, staff.

The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.

“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.

Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.

“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.

“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.

“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.

Art

Ninth annual Traveling Ofrenda, through Monday, 402 Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. ”Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Father Eric Hollas, “The Artist as Preacher: Illumination in the Saint John’s Bible,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” through November, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

★ Brazos Fine Art Show, Professional Artists of Central Texas, “Meet the Artists” gala 6-9 p.m. Friday, public art show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Gala tickets are $70-$35.

“Charles Wallis: Expressionist Landscapes,” through Dec. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Thursday.

Etc.

“Kirk Cameron: Living Room Reset,” 7-9 p.m. Friday, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.; $25 general admission.

Salado Scottish Festival, Friday-Sunday, Salado Civic Center, Salado.

Scottish singer and folklorist Ed Miller, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” 1 p.m. Friday, Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado; $10 suggested donation.

Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.

★ Veterans Day parade, 11 a.m. Monday, starting at 13th Street and Austin Avenue downtown .

“Mapping Texas,” Texas Collection fall lecture, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Kayser Auditorium, Baylor University’s Hankamer Academic Center.

Cultivate Christmas Market, Nov. 14-16, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 and $6..

“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Doctor Sleep,” “Midway,” “Playing With Fire” and “Last Christmas.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

