Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
★ Kari Jobe and Restoration Gateway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $26 and $50.
McLennan Community College choirs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
★ Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, King Country and Rewound, 9 p.m. Friday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
Tonee Calhoun CD release party and art celebration, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Waco Convention Center; $25, online at eventbrite.com.
Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12, $7 for children 12 and younger.
Sparkle Motion, The Hawks and the Found, Far from Reach and Zet Zero, 7 p.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.
★ Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
★ Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival with Another Band of Gypsies, Dirty Echoes, Lone Star Tall Boys, G Samuels, Jon Holt, Alysa Carrizales, Brazos Brothers and Venue Envy, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Austin Avenue; $10 for armband, free for Music Association of Central Texas members. “Jazz in the Afternoon,” 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.;
★ Central Texas Choral Society, “Mozart & Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.; $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Baylor Bella Voce with eurhythmist Gabrielle Armenier, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Upcoming
Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25. Tap dancing workshop at 6 p.m.; $25.
Baylor VirtuOSO, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.
Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Josh Ward, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
A capella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Silver Bells & Diamonds, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
The Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25-$10.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Frank Exum (classical guitar), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 I-35 South.
Upcoming
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
North of Navasota, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery).
On stage
“Antigone,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $12 for Baylor students, faculty, staff.
★ The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
Ninth annual Traveling Ofrenda, through Monday, 402 Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. ”Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
★ Father Eric Hollas, “The Artist as Preacher: Illumination in the Saint John’s Bible,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” through November, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
★ Brazos Fine Art Show, Professional Artists of Central Texas, “Meet the Artists” gala 6-9 p.m. Friday, public art show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Gala tickets are $70-$35.
“Charles Wallis: Expressionist Landscapes,” through Dec. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Thursday.
Etc.
“Kirk Cameron: Living Room Reset,” 7-9 p.m. Friday, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.; $25 general admission.
Salado Scottish Festival, Friday-Sunday, Salado Civic Center, Salado.
Scottish singer and folklorist Ed Miller, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” 1 p.m. Friday, Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado; $10 suggested donation.
★ Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.
★ Veterans Day parade, 11 a.m. Monday, starting at 13th Street and Austin Avenue downtown .
“Mapping Texas,” Texas Collection fall lecture, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Kayser Auditorium, Baylor University’s Hankamer Academic Center.
Cultivate Christmas Market, Nov. 14-16, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 and $6..
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Doctor Sleep,” “Midway,” “Playing With Fire” and “Last Christmas.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.