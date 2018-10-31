Concerts
★ John Conlee, 7 p.m. Thursday,, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 to $25.
★ Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Salute to Veterans, featuring Classie Ballou, Bruce Carbonara, John McAnally and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Thursday,, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $14, $12 for senior adults, free for veterans with ID. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music. Call 254-755-7257.
★ Texas Troubadour Songwriter Classic with Michael Martin Murphey, 5 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25.
Baylor Percussion Group, 5 p.m. Sunday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Armand and Angelina, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First St., Hewitt, with Native American flute class with Armand and Angelina at 12:15 p.m.; $20 suggested for flute class.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Upcoming
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Derek Minor and Canon with Byron Juane, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $18, VIP $35.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from »A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Club Junction 84, 6512 Woodway Drive; $20, available at Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Penny & Sparrow with Joy Oladokun, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22, VIP $62.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
Texas Country Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Temple Cultural Activities Center, Temple; $15, $10 senior adults and students.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Central Texas Choral Society, “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Birdtalker with Braison Cyrus, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 3 p.m. Nov. 14, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Northern National, Night Traveler and The Shortlist, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Ryan Thomas and Cosmic Contract, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $7.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $20.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Rob Holbert Group, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Waco Hippodrome; $49 and $39.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18, $15.
American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Waco Hippodrome; $25 and $15.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65, $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Pianist Dave Wild and bassist Neal Madigan (jazz), First Friday, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Michael Saldana, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jason Fletcher, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton.
Texas Heartbeat, (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Lauren January and Nate Rodriguez, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 9, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Rockin’ Rick Bell, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Silver Wings (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Danny Ragland, (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“The Cemetery Club,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50 dinner theater, $17.50 and $14.50 play only.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $25 for Saturday dinner theater.
“Signor Deluso” and “Trouble In Tahiti,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $5 students.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College; $10, $8.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” Moscow Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $48, $28.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art exhibits
★ Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda and Art Exhibit, through Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
“John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; free.
“Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Nov. 9; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” Nov. 10; $5.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Etc.
Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Creative Arts and General Exhibits Building, Extraco Events Center; free admission Friday through Sunday, $10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and $5 between 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday.
Book signing by Linda Crawford (“God, Destiny and a Glass of Wine”), 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, McLennan Community College Community Services Building.
Book signing by author Joye Thackston (“The Desire Of Sarah’s Heart”), 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Morrison’s Gifts, 4308 W. Waco Drive.
Veterans and War Exhibit, through Dec. 29, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; free.
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, “Berthe Morisot and the Making of Modernity,” 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Nobody’s Fool” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.