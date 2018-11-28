Concerts
Baylor Bronze handbell choir, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
★ Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
★ A Baylor Christmas, Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jones Concert Hall in Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; tickets online at www.baylor.edu/studentactivities.
Baylor New Music Concert, “Festivus for the Rest of Us,” 4-5 p.m. Friday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
“The Crooner” starring Andy Meadows, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $28, $15.
Josh Abbott Band with Jake Ward, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Monday, Waco Hippodrome; $25 and $15.
★ Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Have Yourself A Jazzy Little Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Baylor Chamber Singers Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library; $15.
Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel, “Naughty or Nice Tour,” 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Gary Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Upcoming
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree 100th show Christmas Edition featuring Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Raini Rae, Baylor Singing Seniors and Faith Temple Baptist Praise Team, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr. $14, $12 for age 65 and over. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Highlander Holiday, McLennan Community College Fine Arts faculty and students, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Reckless Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
A Texas Country Christmas with Chris Low, Lauren January, Mike Donahue, Michael Saldana and Luke LaGrange, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
Zane Williams, 10 p.m. Dec. 8, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65, $30.
Winterfest 2018, Dec. 14-16 with Cody Cannon, Kody West Band and Huser Brothers on Dec. 14, Roger Creager, Sundae Drivers and Kimberly Kelly on Dec. 15, Flatland Cavalry, Russell Boyd and John Dempsy Trio on Dec. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $40 three-day pass, $25 for single-day admission.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Michael Hix Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $35, $20.
Local bands
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings, Dave Wild and Ed Taylor (jazz), “A Love Supreme” and other spiritually inspired jazz, 8 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 7, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
On stage
★ “Ice Glen,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
★ “Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10, $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Art exhibits
“Through The Eye Of A Needle,” textile artist Judy Steward, Saturday through Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Etc.
Santa Claus at the Silos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays in December, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave; free.
Waco Wonderland, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Square. Tree lighting and fireworks, 7 p.m. Friday. Wonderland Parade, 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Downtown Waco History Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Washington Avenue and North Sixth Street; $20.
Christmas on the Brazos, “Christmas Through The Decades,” 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.; McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.; $20.
“A Dr Pepper Christmas,” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.
Titanic High Tea, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $45, $40 and $35.
Christmas at Cameron Park Zoo, 9 -11:30 a.m. Dec. 15, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.
“Santa’s Magic Bells” puppet show, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 18-20. Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “The Possession of Hannah Grace.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.