Concerts
★ T.J. Broscoff, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Drew Fish Band, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance, $12 day of show.
Bowen MusicFest with full-band sets by Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers; acoustic sets by Josh Grider, Drew Kennedy, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Shea Abshier, Chris Colston, Ben Danaher, Julie McConkey and Joshua Ray Walker; with jam appearances by Randy Rogers, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Cody Canada, Jerrod Niemann, Jamey Johnson, Brent Cobb, Sundance Head and Paul Thorn, 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium. $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, free for children 12 and younger. Tickets available at prekindle.com.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Billy Roy Mitcham, Rick Butler, Teresa Byford and Megan Brucker, 7 p.m. June 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Tickets available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 6, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Johnny Bush, 8 p.m. June 7, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. June 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Shotgun Rider with Huser Brothers, 10 p.m. June 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. June 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59, $49 and $39.
Deryl Dodd with Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. June 8, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Will Hoge, 8:30 p.m. June 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $10.
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 13, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Another Band of Gypsies, 7 p.m. June 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, James Guest and Bill Barr, June 14, Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St., Gatesville; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, $12 and $10 in advance, children 11 and younger free. Invitation youth talent search, 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 254-755-7257 or 254-865-8347.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. June 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 6 p.m. June 15, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $15, tables $50, available at tickettailor.com.
John Schneider, 7 p.m. June 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 15, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Grant Gilbert, 10 p.m. June 15, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance.
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Max Stalling, 9 p.m. June 21, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. June 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Brazos River Fest with Turnpike Troubadours, Jack Ingram, Jason Boland and the Stragglers and Giovanni and the Hired Guns, July 6, Brazos Park East; $18, $150 VIP, available online at roadhousetickets.com.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. July 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
CC Top cover band, 9 p.m. July 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $15.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Doug Stone, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 and $20.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Ed Leonard and Friends, 7 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Larry Funchess and Montana (country), 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Monte Good (country), 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. June 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 8, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), “A Tribune To Dean Martin,” 7 p.m. June 8, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.; $10, tickets at stubwire.com.
Out of the Blue (country), 8-11 p.m. June 8, Riesel Fair, Riesel.
Ransom Rhodes, 10 p.m. June 8, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 11, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 12, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.
Chuck Jennings Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 13, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. June 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. June 22, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. June 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. June 28, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
★ Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Surf & Sand Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“This Is Not Your Father’s Comedy Show” hosted by Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. June 9, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.; free.
Dad Jokes & Beer Comedy Show hosted by Terry Bluez, 3 p.m. June 16, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $15 at the door, $10 in advance online at keepwacoloud.com or eventbrite.com.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 21 and 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
“Carrie Stout: Skyscapes and Horizons,” through Thursday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
“John Storm: Reminisce on This,” through Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Equilibrium,” through Thursday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.; Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
★ Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Lost, Recovered and Remaining” by Ty Nathan Clark, collector’s preview and reception, 8 p.m. June 5, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $30. Exhibit runs through July 31. Q&A with Ty Nathan Clark, 5:30-6:45 p.m. June 11, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; free.
Etc.
★ WWE Live Tour with Roman Reigns vs. Elias, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and 16 wrestlers and teams, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $15-$95, $299 and $499 VIP, available online at extracoeventscenter.com.
★ Analog Waco, “Lost in Waco,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.; free.
Flying Legends Victory Tour featuring WWII B-25 “Made in the Shade” for tours and rides, Commemorative Air Force, 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 7 and 9-10, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, June 6 and 8, Texas State Technical College airport; $20, $30 for families.
“Home on the Range,” live history demonstration by Texas Top Guns, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Texas Ranger talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Riesel Fair, June 6-8, Riesel Lions Park, Riesel. Parade, 6:30 p.m. June 6. Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8 p.m. June 6; Nolan Pick, 8 p.m. June 7; Johnny Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. June 8; $3, $2 for children 5-11.
World of Wine, Talitha Koum Institute fundraiser, VIP dinner, 6-10 p.m. June 7, wine tasting 5-8 p.m. June 8, Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St.; $175 for VIP dinner, $35 for wine tasting. Contact Michelle_Holland@baylor.edu for ticket information.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Rocketman,” “Ma” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.