Concerts
Andrew Finn Magill with Alan Murray (Irish music), 6 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
H When Forever Ends with The Beautiful Exchange, Rewound and Doubting Thieves, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
H Kyle Park with Six Sanchez, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12, $8.
Waco Community Choir, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Road.
H Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
Doppelganger 65, Tired, Dumbster and Big Heaven, 7 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hall; $55, $50 and $45, available online at wacosymphony.com.
Nefesh Mountain, 8 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Chris Manning Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
The Beach Boys, “Now And Then Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Extraco Events Center, 4901 Bosque Blvd.; $75, $55 and $45, available online at extracoeventscenter.com.
H Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79, $48, $28 and $25.20.
Upcoming
Medicine Man and More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. March 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
ABBA Revisited, 8:30 p.m. March 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Jeremy McComb, March 29, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Temple College Jazz Festival, Temple College Jazz Ensemble with Francisco Torres, March 29, and Temple College Jazz Orchestra with Luis Conte, March 30, Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, Temple College, 2600 S. First St..
Chords & Conversations with songwriters Bob Dipiero, Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, 6:30 p.m. March 30, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150, supporting Texas Tech University at Waco scholarships.
King Country with Acid Carousel and The Sun Machine, 7:30 p.m. March 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. March 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Central Texas Choral Society, Mozart “Requiem,” 7:30 p.m. April 16, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 808 Hewitt Drive; $10.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Brett Hendrix Trio, 9 p.m. Thursday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Ed Leonard, 6 p.m. Friday, Rusty Nail, 6500 N. 19th St.
Dirty Echoes, 7 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Creekside Republic, 7 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive; free.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Brian & Jeremy, 8 p.m. Friday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Jonna and Daddy Mae, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Chuck Jennings and Beth Ullman, 6 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Darrell Ray and Mike Harkins, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
David Adam Byrnes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Brainbell Janglers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
Rewind Party Band, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet and guest Noah Alvarado, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
On stage
“Annie Jr.,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
“Shakespeare in Love,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and March 28-30, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 31, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
H Variety on the Rooftop, Brazos Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.; $28.50.
April Fools Comedy Jam with Michael Blackson, 7 and 9 p.m. March 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, available online at centexbeat.com.
“Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 2-6, 2 p.m. April 6-7, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, on sale Tuesday.
Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. April 5-6, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
Art exhibits
Table Toppers, Art Center of Waco fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Baylor Club, McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Baylor Art Student Exhibition, March 28-April 18, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Engrained 2019, April 5-April 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Etc.
Deep in the Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; tickets online at deepintheheartff.com.
Mammoths on the March, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30, Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Heart of Texas Airshow, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-7, Texas State Technical College airport; $20 and $12 general admission.
Art on Elm, April 13, 418 Elm Avenue and between Dallas and Sherman Streets.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Us.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.