Concerts
H Bella Voce, “Praise, Peace, Patterns and Poetry,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library; free.
Pianist Helge Antoni, “Impressionism and Beyond,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
H Mason Ramsey, “How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family” Spring Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $10.
Medicine Man and More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
ABBA Revisited, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Jeremy McComb, Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Temple College Jazz Festival, Temple College Jazz Ensemble with Francisco Torres, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Temple College Jazz Orchestra with Luis Conte, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, Temple College, 2600 S. First St., Temple.
H Chords & Conversations with songwriters Bob Dipiero, Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150, supporting Texas Tech University at Waco scholarships.
H King Country with Acid Carousel and The Sun Machine, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $7.
H Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Cellist John Sharp, violinist Liba Shacht and pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Baylor Concert Choir and Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Duo pianists Gustavo Romero and Massimo Somenzi, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Upcoming
Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Glenda Cheek, Royce Montgomery and Ken Elliott, 7 p.m. April 4, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
Chris Renzema with More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15, $12.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Rick Trevino with Brice Daniels Band, April 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 and $15.
Bowling for Soup, 8:30 p.m. April 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. April 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Waco Hall at Baylor; $70, $60 and $40.
Bosque Chorale, “Masterpieces,” 7:30 p.m. April 11, Frazier Performance Hall, Bosque Art Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15, $7 for students.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Booker T. Jones with Cedric Burnside, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 12, Indian Spring Park; free. Series continues May 3, June 14, July 4.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. April 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. April 13, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 Gold Circle seats, at bellcountyexpo.com.
Huser Brother Band, 9 p.m. April 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Central Texas Choral Society, Mozart “Requiem,” 7:30 p.m. April 16, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 808 Hewitt Drive; $10.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; 9 p.m. April 20 show for adults, 7 p.m. April 21 for all ages; $20 and $15.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, “Be The Change You Want To See In The World,” 3 p.m. May 5, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
Local bands
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Donna Beckham, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Lexxi Garza, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Chuck Jennings and Beth Ullman, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
The Ballards, 7 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Ed Leonard, 7 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Papa Joe’s 25th Anniversary Party with Bobby James Gang and Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; the James Gang performs at 5 p.m., Bubba Haze at 8 p.m.
Brandon Rhyder, 8 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $8.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Out Of The Blue (country), 7 p.m. April 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 5, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Wynn Williams, 7 p.m. April 6, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. April 10, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. April 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
David Johnson, 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bubba Haze and Kayla & the Standards, Brandon Saenz benefit, April 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; Haze plays at 3 p.m., Kayla & the Standards at 8 p.m.; free, but donations accepted.
35 South, 9 p.m. April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Bobby Dean Duo, 9 p.m. April 13, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin; free.
On stage
H “Shakespeare in Love,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
H April Fools Comedy Jam with Michael Blackson, 7 p.m. Sunday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, online at centexbeat.com.
“Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-April 6, 2 p.m. April 6-7, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
Gobsmacked 2019, Out On A Limb Dance Company, 5 p.m. April 6, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $40.
Comic Steve Trevino, 7 p.m. April 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students, $7 children.
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 27 (dinner show), 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7 p.m Saturday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; call 254-694-5105 for ticket information.
Art
H Mark Kieran and Susan Sistrunk, exhibit closing 6-9 p.m. Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 18, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Engrained 2019, April 5-April 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Wine, Divas and Dessert,” Waco Cultural Arts Festival fundraiser, 7:30-10 p.m. April 26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $100 for couples.
Etc.
Deep in the Heart Film Festival, 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Opening night red carpet, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday; tickets online at deepintheheartff.com.
H Mammoths on the March, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
“Si Se Puede” Cesar Chavez festival with live music, low rider car show and artists’ market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mutualista Hall, 2214 S. 15th St.; free, $10 dinner plates.
Riesel Lions Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel; free.
Heart of Texas Airshow, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-7, Texas State Technical College airport; $20 and $12 general admission.
Art on Elm, April 13, 418 Elm Avenue and between Dallas and Sherman Streets.
“An Afternoon In The Village,” 1-4 p.m. April 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.
“Down the Hole with Peter Rabbit,” Historic Waco Foundation Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. April 14, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Dumbo,” “Unplanned” and “Beach Bum.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.