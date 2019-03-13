Concerts
★ Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
★ Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic!,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30, $25 and $15.
Karen Jonas and Tim Bray, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.; free.
Matt Castillo, 10 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Upcoming
Andrew Finn Magill with Alan Murray (Irish music), 6 p.m. March 21, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
★ Juilliard String Quartet, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); $15.
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
When Forever Ends with The Beautiful Exchange, Rewound and Doubting Thieves, 8 p.m. March 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
Kyle Park with Six Sanchez, 8:30 p.m. March 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 22, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12 and $8.
Waco Community Choir, 6:30 p.m. March 23, Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Road, Lorena.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
March Mayhem at Spin Connection with Doppelganger 65, Tired, Dumbster and Big Heaven, 7 p.m. March 23, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 23, Waco Hall; $55, $50 and $45, available online at wacosymphony.com.
Nefesh Mountain, 8 p.m. March 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. March 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Chris Manning Band, 9 p.m. March 23, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Beach Boys, “Now And Then Tour,” 7:30 p.m. March 27, Extraco Events Center, 4901 Bosque Blvd.; $75, $55 and $45, available online at extracoeventscenter.com.
★ Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79, $48, $28 and $25.20.
Medicine Man and More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. March 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
ABBA Revisited, 8:30 p.m. March 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Jeremy McComb, March 29, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Temple College Jazz Festival, Temple College Jazz Ensemble with Francisco Torres, March 29, and Temple College Jazz Orchestra with Luis Conte, March 30, Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, Temple College, 2600 S. First St., Temple.
Chords & Conversations with songwriters Bob Dipiero, Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, 6:30 p.m. March 30, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150, supporting Texas Tech University at Waco scholarships.
King Country with Acid Carousel and The Sun Machine, 7:30 p.m. March 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. March 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Chris Renzema with More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Rick Trevino with Brice Daniels Band, April 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bowling for Soup, 8:30 p.m. April 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. April 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Waco Hall at Baylor; $70, $60 and $40.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Booker T. Jones with Cedric Burnside, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 12, Indian Spring Park; free. Series continues May 3, June 14, July 4.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. April 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. April 13, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 Gold Circle seats, at bellcountyexpo.com.
Huser Brother Band, 9 p.m. April 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Josh Ward with Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. April 20, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 and $15.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; 9 p.m. April 20 show for adults, 7 p.m. April 21 for all ages; $20 and $15.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Shane Smith, 8:30 p.m. April 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Jerrod Niemann, 8:30 p.m. May 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Reflections of Patsy Cline,” 7 p.m. May 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $39.
Truck Stop Gamblers with Austin Upchurch, 9 p.m. May 4, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Joseph with Haley Johnsen, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Gene Watson, 7 p.m. May 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Jay Perez and The Band with Johnny Joe Ramos, 8:30 p.m. May 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Moe Bandy, 9 p.m. May 11, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $25.
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Doug Stone, 7 p.m. May 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29.
Michael Hix’s History of Rock ‘n Roll, 7 p.m. May 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Tanner Sparks, 9 p.m. May 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. May 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. May 25, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
T.J. Briscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Hawk Sullivan, 9 p.m. June 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 29, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Backroads Band, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Kyrstin Baird, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Peculiar Pretzelmen, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Blue Houdini, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Armadillo Mudflaps, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Hayden Haddock, 8 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Tea Aguilar, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Upcoming
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St..
Brett Hendrix Trio, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. March 22, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Ed Leonard, 6 p.m. March 22, Rusty Nail, 6500 N. 19th St.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Creekside Republic, 7 p.m. March 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive; free.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. March 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Brian & Jeremy, 8 p.m. March 22, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Jonna and Daddy Mae, 8 p.m. March 22, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Darrell Ray and Mike Harkins, 8 p.m. March 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
David Adam Byrnes, 8 p.m. March 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rewind Party Band, 10 p.m. March 23, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7:30-9 p.m. March 27, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Lexxi Garza, 8 p.m. March 29, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. March 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
The Ballards, 7 p.m. March 30, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Ed Leonard, 7 p.m. March 30, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Papa Joe’s 25th Anniversary Party with Bobby James Gang and Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. March 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; the James Gang performs at 5 p.m., Bubba Haze at 8 p.m.
Brandon Rhyder, 8 p.m. March 30, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $8.
Justin Cole, 8-11 p.m. April 5, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Wynn Williams, 7 p.m. April 6, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Curtis Grimes, 7 p.m. April 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ethan Smith, 7 p.m. April 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Clay Hollis, 8:45 p.m. April 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sean Berry, 7 p.m. May 4, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“Annie Jr.,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 22, 2:30 p.m. March 23-24, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
“Shakespeare in Love,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 22-23 and 28-30, 2:30 p.m. March 24 and 31, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
Variety on the Rooftop, 8 p.m. March 23, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.; $28.50.
“Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 2-6, 2 p.m. April 6-7, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, on sale Tuesday.
Gobsmacked 2019, Out On A Limb Dance Company, 5 p.m. April 6, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $40.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students, $7 children.
Art
Table Toppers, Art Center of Waco fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, Baylor Club, McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; call 752-4371 for table reservations.
Etc.
★ Texas Food Truck Showdown 2019, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Square; $5 Tasty Tickets for showdown samples.
★ Spring at the Silos, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 601 Webster Ave. “We Are The Gardeners” book launch, 5:45-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; $45 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, available online at magnolia.com.
Market on Main Street, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marlin.
Deep in the Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Mammoths on the March, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30, Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Riesel Lions Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel; free.
Heart of Texas Airshow, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-7, TSTC airport; $20 and $12 .
Art on Elm, April 13, 418 Elm Avenue and between Dallas and Sherman Streets.
“Down the Hole with Peter Rabbit,” Historic Waco Foundation , 1-4 p.m. April 14, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. “Very Hungry Caterpillar Day,” Wednesday; museum admission of $8 for adults, $7 for senior s, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Five Feet Apart,” “Captive State,” “No Manches Frida 2” and “Wonder Park.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.