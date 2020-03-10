Concerts
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. Friday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
★ Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Eastside Live with Tay and the JangLaDahs, Tea Aguilar, Stuyedeyed, Psychotic Reaction, Pirscription and Friends, King Country, The Boleys, The Blind Suns and Rad Dragon, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; free.
★ Organist Chelsea Chen, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Lumina Duo, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
David Adam Byrnes with Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
“Imagining Jules Bledsoe: A Concert,” 3 p.m. March 22, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St.
duoJalal, 6 p.m. March 23, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Pianists Gustavo Romero and Szu-Ying Huang, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Roxy Grove Hall.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Country Folk Roots Fest, noon-10 p.m. March 28, Knead Peace, 10465 F.M. 2410 east of Belton; $44.
“A Night With Holly Tucker” with the KCD Band, 7 p.m. March 28, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $15, $10 in advance, $25 VIP, available online at leelockwood.org or eventbrite.com.
70s Classic Rock with Vinyl Radio, 7 p.m. March 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, 9:50 p.m. March 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Audrey Assad with Page CXVI, 8 p.m. March 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Golden Oldies” with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Sandra Hawkins, Danielle Reed, J.R. Sanchez, Marc Nickelson and Gordon Norrell, 7 p.m. April 2, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $12 in advance at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Call 254-755-7257.
Ryan Thomas featuring Judah, 7 p.m. April 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10 in advance, $15 week of show.
Black Pumas with Strand of Oaks and Ole Lonesome, Brazos Nights, 7-11 p.m. April 3, Indian Spring Park; free.
The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. April 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St..
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. April 4, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. April 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Baylor VirtuOSO, 7 p.m. April 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Moe Bandy, 9 p.m. April 17, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. April 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
“The Living Coast” film with live accompaniment by Montopolis, 5 p.m. April 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15-$20.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. April 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Golden Sounds of the Platters tribute, 2 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Grackles, The Green Couch Experiment, Social Age, Black Hole Bears and Rewound, 6:30 p.m. April 25, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
Foreigner: The Hits on Tour, 8 p.m. April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $38-$100, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band, 7 p.m. May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $40, benefiting McGregor Lions Club.
Backyard Rockfest with 4DB, North of Navasota, The Grunge and Avenue Rage, 5 p.m. May 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80 to $40.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. May 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Southern Rock Tribute, 8 p.m. May 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ain’t Wastin Time — The Allman Brothers tribute, 7 p.m. June 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.
Local bands
Sami Brown, noon-5 p.m. Thursday, LuluBelle’s, 420 S. Fifth St.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Guitarists Chuck Jennings and Evan Klaras, 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Thursday, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Matt Vlcek, 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
David Johnson, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jane Maddox as Marilyn Monroe, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Daniel Guevara, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Cody Culp, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Saturday, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
10th Leper, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Church Under the Bridge at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Upcoming
Matt Vlcek, 6:30 p.m. March 19, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 19, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Red Waterson and A Good Excuse, 6-9 p.m. March 20, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Lily B Moonflower Band, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Heather Ran Band, 8 p.m. March 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 9 a.m.-noon March 21, Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 501 Washington Ave.
Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 21, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Wayworn Traveler, 6-9 p.m. March 20, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Damn Moore Boys, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. March 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 24, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 25, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio with Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. March 26, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 26, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Kimberlee M. Leber (gospel/blues), 6-9 p.m. March 27, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Justin Hewitt, 7:30-10:30 p.m. March 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Chuck Jennings Quartet (jazz), 8 p.m. March 27, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Pat McKee, 8-11 p.m. March 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 28, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Jason Fletcher, 6-9 p.m. March 28, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Colton Hawkins, 8 p.m. March 28, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Chuck Jennings and Coverband (jazz), 8:30 p.m. March 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Nothin’ Serious Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Darrell Ray, 8:30 p.m. March 28, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
T-Moe, 5 p.m. March 29, Cozy’s Lounge, 4018 Sames St., Bellmead; $10.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 30, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. April 1, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. April 3, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. April 3, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Miriam Wallace, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Darrell Ray, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Frank Giovetti, 6-9 p.m. April 4, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
JD and the Honeybees, 8 p.m. April 4, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. April 4, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. April 9, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Mack Abernathy, 6-9 p.m. April 10, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 10, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. April 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. April 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Michael Saldana, 6-9 p.m. April 11, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
The Ballards (country), 7-10 p.m. April 11, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Los Roachez, 8 p.m. April 11, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Nate Rodriguez, 8 p.m. April 11, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Stone Relics, 8:30 p.m. April 11, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
The Debonaires, 9 p.m. April 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 17, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. April 17, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Smokinmaxx, 8-11 p.m. April 17, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 8-11 p.m. Friday, April 17, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Smokinmaxx, 6-9 p.m. April 18, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Towne Adams Band, 8 p.m. April 18, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 8-11 p.m. April 18, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. April 18, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. April 18, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Monty Suffern “The Piano Guy,” 6-9 p.m. April 24, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. April 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Joey Sais, 8 p.m. April 25, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Dale Watson (country), 9 p.m. April 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Joey Sais Trio, 8 p.m. May 2, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
DJ Adeezy, 8 p.m. May 2, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Gordon Collier Band (country), 9 p.m. May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. May 3, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers, 8 p.m. May 8, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
4DB, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Bill & Phil Show, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. May 9, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. May 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Standards, 8 p.m. May 23, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Cassandra Elese Duo, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. May 23, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. May 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jeff Woolsey, 9 p.m. May 30, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 5, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. June 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 10, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 7, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 2, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 10, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
On stage
Tony Esposito and Kristin Lindner, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $25 and $35. Hank Denson and Melissa Douty, March 19-21. Julie Scoggins and Bill Blank, March 26-28.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
“Peter Pan: A New Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Comic Jesus Trejo, fundraiser for Sunshine Recovery House, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Knox Hall, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; $25.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Comic Chingo Bling (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $22.
Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Comic Amy Barnes, “We Should Hang Out,” 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 15th St.
Art
★ “Celebrating the Work of George Giddens,” 4-9 p.m. Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. “Kavitha Saminathan: Euphoria,” through March 29.
“Charles Wallis and Lauren Dickinson: Landscape of the Soul,” through March 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts,” through April 29, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Woodblock printing lecture by Daryl Howard, Visiting Artist Lecture, 5:30 p.m. March 23.
Table Toppers, Art Center of Waco fundraiser, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 26, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; $70 for members, $80 for non-members.
Etc.
★ Spring at the Silos, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Concert with Dave Barnes, Matt Wertz and Jon McLaughlin, 7:15 p.m. Friday; $35. Concert with Ben Rector and Cody Fry, 7:15 p.m. Saturday; sold out.
Texas Clogging Council Rally, Friday-Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Classes, 1:30-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with Clogging Show at 8 p.m. Saturday. $7 for classes, $5 for Saturday show with children 5 and younger admitted free.
Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show featuring Avenue Rage and Focused 1, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Carden Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $20 adults, $10 children ages 3-12, $10 in advance online.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Show, 6:30 p.m. March 19-22, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. p.m. March 21-22, Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $40-$20 for adults, $35-$10 youth, parking $5.
Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. March 26, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 28, Heritage Square.
CTX Comic-Con, April 3-5, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Family Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Texas Craft Beer Fest, 1-6 p.m. April 4, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $40-$60.
Authors Diane Trull and Meredith Wargo book signing (“Dawgs: The True Story of Lost Animals and the Kids Who Rescued Them”), 6-8 p.m. April 6, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Lisa Wingate book signing (“The Book of Lost Friends”), 7-9 p.m. April 9, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.; $35.
Author Tracy Walder book signing (“The Unexpected Spy”), noon-1 p.m. April 15, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
“Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. May 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Carnival Glass,” Historic Waco Foundation exhibit, through July 5, East Terrace, 100 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5, $4 for senior adults and students.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “I Still Believe,” “Bloodshot” and “The Hunt.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
