Concerts
★ Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
★ Flatland Cavalry with Mike Stanley, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
★ Connie Smith, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $60, available online at www.showclix.com.
★ Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, Cari Parham and Lorraine McClure, 7 p.m. July 12, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
The Tall Boys, 8 p.m. July 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Ty Herndon (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
CC Top: A ZZ Top Tribute, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20-$10, available online at www.showclix.com.
Edwin McCain (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.
John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
DeRail & Isaac, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Shrimp boil with Bobby James and the Gang and Tim Allen’s Bluestime, 2 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; proceeds fund guitars for children 3-12.
Dustin Terral, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Dave Wild Trio, Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Out of the Blue with Danny Rag- land, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday jazz, 7 p.m. July 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7 p.m. July 6, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Daddy Mae, 8-11 p.m. July 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8-11 p.m. July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. July 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Quartet, “100 Years Of Jazz,” 7 p.m. July 20, Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8-11 p.m. July 21, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. July 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
On stage
★ “Mary Poppins, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $12.
★ “Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Hurray For Hollywood!,” Lake Whitney Arts, dinner show 6:30 p.m. July 7, 2 p.m. July 8 and 15, 7 p.m. July 13-14, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $26 for dinner theater, $11 for other performances. Call 254-694-5105 for information.
Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 11, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42-$55.
“The Wizard Of Oz,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-21 and July 26-28, 2:30 p.m. July 21-22 and 28-29, Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $18 and $20 for Friday and Saturday evening performances, $16 and $18 for matinees and Thursday evening performance.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Art exhibits
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco’s first-run movie theaters are ”Uncle Drew” and ”Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.{/span}