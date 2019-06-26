Concerts
H Ryan Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $25.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
H Jeff and Sheri Easter, 7 p.m. Friday, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple; $25 for Artist Circle, $22 general admission.
Matt Cline Band (Americana), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery); $20.
H Van Wilks (blues guitar), Burgers & Blues event, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $30 includes food and drink.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
H When Forever Ends, Bloodlines and Relent, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Upcoming
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 5-9:30 p.m. July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; free.
The Gimbles, 6-9 p.m. July 4, President’s Suite, McLane Stadium; tickets $48, $30 for children 5-12 and $15 for 4 and younger, and include a dinner buffet. Tickets available online at thegimbles.com. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. July 11, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville young talent search.
Local bands
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
The Fox and The Crow with Lexxi Garza and Cody Beck, 9 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Scratch 3 (rock), 9 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. July 4, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Dam Moore Boys, 7 p.m. July 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus Envy, 7-10 p.m. July 5, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Junior Gordon, 10 p.m. July 6, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
H “Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and July 13, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Theater 11, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15.
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 at wacochildrenstheatre.org, $12 at the door.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Red, White and Improv, 8:30 p.m. July 5-6, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
Cultivate Days, Thursday through Sunday, Cultivate 712, 712 Austin Ave. Thursday: Yoga with Shar’ron Boren, noon; Ballet for Grownups, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Indigo workshop, 6 p.m. Saturday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Modern dance workshop, 11 a.m.; Drawing with Katie Ward, 1 p.m.; Slab clay with Black Oak Pottery, 3 p.m. Sunday: Sunday Family Fest, 1-5 p.m.
“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Sarah Weatherly: Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope,” through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Édouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball with A Thousand Horses, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $150 to $350, available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
Out and Proud Dance, Waco Pride Network celebrates Stonewall 50th anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $5, students free at eventbrite.com.
Garden Bros. Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Open Range Cowboy Arena, 582 F.M. 1713, Whitney; $26 general admission, $10 for children.
United We Stand Concert, sponsored by Free and Equal Elections Foundation, more than a dozen bands and speakers, 6-10 p.m. July 4-5 and noon-10 p.m. July 6, Knead Peace, 10465 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, Belton; $5 suggested donation, military/veterans and students free.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party, 7-10 p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.
“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.