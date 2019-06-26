Childrens theater

Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp cast members will stage their productions of “Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.” this weekend at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door.

Concerts

H Ryan Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $25.

Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.

H Jeff and Sheri Easter, 7 p.m. Friday, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple; $25 for Artist Circle, $22 general admission.

Matt Cline Band (Americana), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery); $20.

H Van Wilks (blues guitar), Burgers & Blues event, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $30 includes food and drink.

Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.

H When Forever Ends, Bloodlines and Relent, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Upcoming

Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 5-9:30 p.m. July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; free.

The Gimbles, 6-9 p.m. July 4, President’s Suite, McLane Stadium; tickets $48, $30 for children 5-12 and $15 for 4 and younger, and include a dinner buffet. Tickets available online at thegimbles.com. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.

Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. July 11, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville young talent search.

Local bands

Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.

Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Dueling Pianos, 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

The Fox and The Crow with Lexxi Garza and Cody Beck, 9 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.

Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Scratch 3 (rock), 9 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. July 4, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Dam Moore Boys, 7 p.m. July 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.

Venus Envy, 7-10 p.m. July 5, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Junior Gordon, 10 p.m. July 6, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

On stage

H “Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and July 13, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.

“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Theater 11, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15.

“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 at wacochildrenstheatre.org, $12 at the door.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.

Red, White and Improv, 8:30 p.m. July 5-6, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.

Art

Cultivate Days, Thursday through Sunday, Cultivate 712, 712 Austin Ave. Thursday: Yoga with Shar’ron Boren, noon; Ballet for Grownups, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Indigo workshop, 6 p.m. Saturday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Modern dance workshop, 11 a.m.; Drawing with Katie Ward, 1 p.m.; Slab clay with Black Oak Pottery, 3 p.m. Sunday: Sunday Family Fest, 1-5 p.m.

“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“Sarah Weatherly: Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope,” through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

“Édouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball with A Thousand Horses, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $150 to $350, available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.

Out and Proud Dance, Waco Pride Network celebrates Stonewall 50th anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $5, students free at eventbrite.com.

Garden Bros. Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Open Range Cowboy Arena, 582 F.M. 1713, Whitney; $26 general admission, $10 for children.

United We Stand Concert, sponsored by Free and Equal Elections Foundation, more than a dozen bands and speakers, 6-10 p.m. July 4-5 and noon-10 p.m. July 6, Knead Peace, 10465 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, Belton; $5 suggested donation, military/veterans and students free.

“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party, 7-10 p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.

“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

