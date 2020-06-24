Holly Tucker

Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Tipsy Lion in West.

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.

Concerts

Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $35.

Casey Donahew (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Holly Tucker, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Tipsy Lion, 128 N. Main St., West.

Upcoming

Raising Abel with Run 4 Cover, 9 p.m. July 4, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Chad Cooke, 8:30 p.m. July 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Kody West, 8:30 p.m. July 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.

Gary Hobbs, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.: $22 and $17.

Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. July 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.

Ghost Dance Band, 8:45 p.m. July 25, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Pecos & The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m. July 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.

Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.

Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.

Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.

Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.

Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.

John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.

Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.

John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.

Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.

Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.

Local bands

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-10 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Eric & Thomas (unplugged), 7 p.m. Friday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.

Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Friday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Friday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Shrimp boil with live music by Bobby James and the James Gang, 6 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Karem Camp Shriners Ballroom, 400 Karem Circle.

Joey Sais, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.

Brazos Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.

Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Beth Ullman (jazz), 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

Jess Raub Jr., Will Carter and Kaleb McIntire, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Ross Country Store, 1476 Ross Road, Ross.

Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Upcoming

Los Roachez, fundraiser for special needs camp, 8 p.m. July 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge #2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.

Nasty Habits Band, 8:30 p.m. July 3, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.

Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. July 3, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Raising Abel with Run 4 Cover, 8 p.m. July 4, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 10, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 11, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. July 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. July 12, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. July 15, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Clean Slate, 7 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. July 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.

Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 25, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Briana Adams, 9 p.m. Aug. 7, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Aug. 8, Backyard Brew & Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

John Dempsy, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Mynar’s Bar, 141 E. Oak St., West.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

On stage

“Emma,” Waco Civic Theatre, July 15-19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $18 and $20.

Art

“New work by Katie Ward,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment, 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays,11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.

Etc.

4th of July PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. July 2-4, Bell County Expo Center, all seats reserved. $21, $18, $15. Call 512-474-5664.

Texas Gaited Rumble Show Series, July 10-11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, July 16-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Aug. 6-9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.

”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.

Museums/Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute,300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors, educators, military; $6 for students; children 4 and younger, free.

Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military/students, $3 children pre-K through sixth grade.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college w/ID; $4 ages 6-18; 5 and younger free.

Movies

Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The High Note,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt,” “Mighty Oak” and ”Trolls World Tour.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

