Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $35.
Casey Donahew (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Holly Tucker, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Tipsy Lion, 128 N. Main St., West.
Upcoming
Raising Abel with Run 4 Cover, 9 p.m. July 4, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Chad Cooke, 8:30 p.m. July 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. July 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Gary Hobbs, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.: $22 and $17.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. July 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
Ghost Dance Band, 8:45 p.m. July 25, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Pecos & The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m. July 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.
Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-10 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Eric & Thomas (unplugged), 7 p.m. Friday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Friday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Friday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Shrimp boil with live music by Bobby James and the James Gang, 6 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Karem Camp Shriners Ballroom, 400 Karem Circle.
Joey Sais, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Brazos Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.
Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Beth Ullman (jazz), 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Jess Raub Jr., Will Carter and Kaleb McIntire, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Ross Country Store, 1476 Ross Road, Ross.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Los Roachez, fundraiser for special needs camp, 8 p.m. July 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge #2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Nasty Habits Band, 8:30 p.m. July 3, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. July 3, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Raising Abel with Run 4 Cover, 8 p.m. July 4, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 10, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 11, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. July 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. July 12, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. July 15, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Clean Slate, 7 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. July 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.
Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 25, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Briana Adams, 9 p.m. Aug. 7, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Aug. 8, Backyard Brew & Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
John Dempsy, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Mynar’s Bar, 141 E. Oak St., West.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
On stage
“Emma,” Waco Civic Theatre, July 15-19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $18 and $20.
Art
“New work by Katie Ward,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment, 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays,11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.
Etc.
4th of July PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. July 2-4, Bell County Expo Center, all seats reserved. $21, $18, $15. Call 512-474-5664.
Texas Gaited Rumble Show Series, July 10-11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, July 16-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Aug. 6-9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
Museums/Zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute,300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors, educators, military; $6 for students; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military/students, $3 children pre-K through sixth grade.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college w/ID; $4 ages 6-18; 5 and younger free.
Movies
Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The High Note,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt,” “Mighty Oak” and ”Trolls World Tour.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.