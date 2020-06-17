Cory Morrow (copy)

Texas country veteran Cory Morrow, whose March 13 Waco concert with Cody Johnson was postponed to November due to COVID-19, comes back to town Friday at The Backyard.

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.

Concerts

★ Cory Morrow, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.

Upcoming

Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. June 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30; sold out.

Casey Donahew (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. June 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Holly Tucker, 9 p.m. June 27, The Tipsy Lion, 128 N. Main St., West.

Chad Cooke, 8:30 p.m. July 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Kody West, 8:30 p.m. July 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.

Gary Hobbs, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.: $22, $17.

Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. July 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.

Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.

Ghost Dance Band, 8:45 p.m. July 25, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Pecos & The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m. July 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.

Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.

Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.

Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.

Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.

Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.

John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.

Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant  Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.

Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.

Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Local bands

Juneteenth Celebration with Joel and Deon Q (jazz/rhythm-and-blues), 7-11:55 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers, 7 pm. Friday, Slow Rise Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.

Jason Fletcher, 7 p.m. Friday, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak, Marlin.

Twelve12, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Max and Lynette, 9 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

DJ Magnum, 7-9 p.m. Saturdays, The Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; free.

Steve Smith Group, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Cody Culp, 7 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Sundae Drivers, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.

Chris Low and JC Pringle, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.

Los Roachez, 8 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Brew & Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.; $5.

Neon Texas, fundraiser for special needs camp, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Elks Lodge #2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.

Southern Fried Rock Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

35 South, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Bri Bagwell and Randy Brown, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Ross Country Store, 1476 Ross Road, Ross.

Upcoming

Bruce Carbonara (jazz), 7-10 p.m. June 26, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. June 26, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. June 26, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Shrimp boil with live music by Bobby James and the James Gang, 6 p.m. June 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 27, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Los Roachez, fundraiser for special needs camp, 8 p.m. July 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge #2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.

Nasty Habits Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m. July 3, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.

Raising Abel with Run 4 Cover, 9 p.m. July 4, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 10, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 11, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. July 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. July 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. July 25, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Aug. 8, Backyard Brew & Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

On stage

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Wild Imaginings, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and June 25-28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; tickets are $5, free for children 4 and younger, available online at wildimaginingswaco.com/shakespeare/

Father’s Day Trivia Night, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $10.

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” Waco Civic Theatre, June 25-28, Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $15.

“Emma,” Waco Civic Theatre, July 15-19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Art

“New work by Katie Ward,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Call 254-401-1443.

“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.

Etc.

Riesel Fair, with live music by Joel Wood, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel. Fair parade, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Record Store Day, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.

Juneteenth Community Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Crawfish boil, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.

Dallas Hunter Jumpers, June 26-28, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

4th of July PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. July 2-4, Bell County Expo Center; all seats reserved, $21, $18, $15. Call 512-474-5664.

Texas Gaited Rumble Show Series, July 10-11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, July 16-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Aug. 6-9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.

"Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett," 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.

Museums/Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors, educators and military; $6 students; children 4 and younger free.

Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military and students, $3 children pre-K through sixth grade.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.

Movies

Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre are “The High Note,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt,” “Mighty Oak” and ”Trolls World Tour.”

