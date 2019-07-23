Concerts
Summer Sounds at the Mural, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.
H Cody Canada with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
H Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Awesome Opossum Summer Show with Plasma Cannon, Uncle / Brother, Zet-Zero and The Dimaggios, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with The Classic Voice Ensemble, Ann Harder, The Trinity Trio, Royce Montgomery and the New Horizon Baptist Church Choir, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 senior adults, $10 students, free for those 11 and younger. Advance tickets at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Dueling Pianos, First Friday, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Saints Eleven with John Dempsy Trio, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Death Therapy, XIII Minutes, Relent, Deceived by the Fallen (rock/metal), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Greater Vision, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. F.M. 93, Temple; $25 Artist Circle, $22 general admission.
B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Jordy Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.
Fluencee (DJ set), 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Thursday, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Pkwy., Elm Mott.
Tyler Pruitt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Brian & Jeremy, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Ballous Cats, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Damn Moore Boys, 6 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Ben Rendek, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Chuck Jennings Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Five Dollar Shake, 9 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Billy Keeble & Texas Pride, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Wynn Williams, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Joe and the Jewels, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Noah Alvarado Duo with Dave Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3, Simply Irresistible 2nd anniversary celebration, 1018 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Bru Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.
Justin Cole, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Melinda Adams Band, Hewitt National Night Out, 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3, The Minnow, 3201 Overflow Road.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Aug. 9, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 10, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Darrin Morris, 10 p.m. Aug. 10, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer). 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Truck Stop Gamblers, 10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $69.
On stage
H “Matilda,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday, $18 and $16 for Sunday, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
“Four Women,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $30.
Improv Comedy Night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.
Art
Emerging Artist Talk: Morgan Eyring, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave.
H “Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
H “Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, $2 for children.
Works by Richard C. Thomas, through Wednesday, Kieran-Sis- trunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washing- ton Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
H “Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Coffee and Closing Thoughts, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday; free.
“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Christmas in July fundraiser for Mission Waco, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Skate Country, 500 N. Loop 340, Bellmead; free admission with new, unwrapped toy.
Helen Marie Taylor Museum: The Life and History of Waco open house, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.
International Tiger Day, activities from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; admission $10, $9 seniors, $7 children 4-12, free under age 4.
Indie Summer film series, presented by Deep in the Heart Film Festival, 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; free.
Texas Ranger Talks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 3 (Capt. Richard Sweaney, retired) and Aug. 17 (Jake Burson, Company F), Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; museum admission $8, $7 seniors/military, $4 kids 6-12, free under age 6.
Movie Nerd Trivia Night, fundraiser for Deep in the Heart Film Festival, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $20 individuals, $25 teams of 2, $40 teams of 3-4.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.