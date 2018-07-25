Concerts
★ CC Top: A ZZ Top Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
The New Offenders, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Edwin McCain (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Upcoming
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available at showclix.com.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Bridgett Huffhines, Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Galant and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults and students, free for those ages 12 and younger.
Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown, noon Aug. 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Advocacy Center and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
“Kennyfest,” birthday party for Kenny Frazier, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Brian Brown 50th birthday with Monte Montgomery and Union Revival, 5 p.m. Aug. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis with Tennessee Jet, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100-$20 main floor, $17 and $14 balcony, available online at www.showclix.com.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17.
Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $31 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20, $14.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Tanner Newman, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Wolf’s Sports Bar, 120 E. Oak St., West; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Organ Quintet (jazz/funk), 7 p.m. August 3, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Hourglass, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Brazos River Knights, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Beth Ullman Group (jazz/pop), “The Joni Mitchell Songbook,” 7 p.m. August 22, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, Central Texas Jazz Society, Back-To-School Jam Session, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
On stage
★ “The Wizard Of Oz,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $18 and $20 for Friday and Saturday evenings, $16 and $18 for matinees and Thursday evening.
“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
Comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39, $25.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 7-9 and 13-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art exhibits
Cocktails with the Curator, artist John Storm, 5:45-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Pop Art: The Relationship Between Pop and Comic Art,” through Aug. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill Street. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Sunshine Recovery House fundraiser with author Susan Duty (“Consider The Damn Lily”), musician Jeffrey Hulbert and Rachel Solano cooking class, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Luna Juice Bar, 1516 Austin Ave.; $25 for cooking class.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.