Concerts
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39.
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville young talent search.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
★ Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
★ Josh Grider and Drew Kennedy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
Aaron Copeland, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
★ T.G. Sheppard, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Benefit show with The Roommates, Married With Sea Monsters and The Fox and the Crow, 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Upcoming
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Koe Wetzel with Chris Colston, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Jake Ward, 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Cody Canada with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. July 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Saints Eleven, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Doug Stone, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 and $20.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Dustin Terral, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 12, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Derailers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ed Leonard, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Damon Gray, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. July 19, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Jayme Wade, 7:30 p.m. July 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. July 19, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Route 4 Band, 8:30 p.m. July 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Nothin Serious, 7:30 p.m. July 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8 p.m. July 20, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m. July 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Far From Reach, 8 p.m. July 20, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Nasty Habits, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Bob Appel, 9 p.m. July 20, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 6-9 p.m. July 21, Sefcik Hall, Seaton; $7.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. July 25, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Tyler Pruitt, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Damn Moore Boys, 6 p.m. July 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. July 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Ben Rendek, 7 p.m. July 27, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
$5 Shake, 9 p.m. July 27, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Billy Keeble & Texas Pride, 9 p.m. July 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m. July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Bru Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Justin Cole, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Truck Stop Gamblers, 10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“Love And War,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. Tuesday-July 18, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.
“Matilda,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, 26-27 and 2:30 p.m. July 21 and 28, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays and Saturdays, $18 and $16 for Sundays, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7-10 p.m. July 20 Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, $2 for children.
“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
★ Community Mural Paint Day, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Family Health Center MLK Jr. Clinic, 1911 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Diversified Products Mural Completion celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Diversified Products, 1001 Webster Ave.
Pop Up Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.
★ House and Family Lecture Series, Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.; 6:30 p.m. July 23 at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; free.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum. Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party, 7-10 p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.
“Healing Waters” exhibit, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Crawl” and “Stuber.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.