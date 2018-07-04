Concerts
★ Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, Cari Parham and Lorraine McClure, 7 p.m. July 12, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Brett Hendrix, 9 p.m. July 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
The Tall Boys, 8 p.m. July 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Randall King, 9 p.m. July 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ty Herndon (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Edwin McCain (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.
Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown, noon Aug. 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Advocacy Center and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Daddy Mae, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Kid Millport, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8-11 p.m. July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8-11 p.m. July 21, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
DJ and Brandy, 8 p.m. July 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. July 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Tanner Newman, 8 p.m. July 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. July 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
On stage
★ First Friday Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12, $10 for senior adults, students and military.
“Hurray For Hollywood!,” Lake Whitney Arts, dinner show 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and July 15, 7 p.m. July 13-14, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $26 for dinner theatre, $11 for other performances. Call 254-694-5105 for information.
★ Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42-$55.
“The Wizard Of Oz,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-21 and July 26-28, 2:30 p.m. July 21-22 and 28-29, Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $18 and $20 for Friday and Saturday evening performances, $16 and $18 for matinees and Thursday evening performance.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. July 21, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $15, $13 for senior adults, students and military.
“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Art exhibits
“Pop Art: The Relationship Between Pop and Comic Art,” Friday through Aug. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
First Friday Art Opening, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Act Locally Waco Downtown History Walk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue; $20.
★ “Bubbly Summer Fun,” Historic Waco Foundation Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $10.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first- run movie theaters are ”Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The First Purge.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.