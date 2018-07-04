Powell Brothers (copy)

Houston-area musicians Blake and Taylor Powell, performing as the Powell Brothers, return to Waco’s The Backyard for a Saturday night show.

Concerts

Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Upcoming

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, Cari Parham and Lorraine McClure, 7 p.m. July 12, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.

Brett Hendrix, 9 p.m. July 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

The Tall Boys, 8 p.m. July 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.

Randall King, 9 p.m. July 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Ty Herndon (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.

Edwin McCain (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.

Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown, noon Aug. 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Advocacy Center and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.

Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.

Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.

The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.

Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.

Local bands

Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.

Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Daddy Mae, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.

Kid Millport, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Dustin Terral, 8-11 p.m. July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.

Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8-11 p.m. July 21, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.

DJ and Brandy, 8 p.m. July 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.

Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. July 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Tanner Newman, 8 p.m. July 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.

Crash Landing, 8 p.m. July 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.

On stage

First Friday Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12, $10 for senior adults, students and military.

“Hurray For Hollywood!,” Lake Whitney Arts, dinner show 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and July 15, 7 p.m. July 13-14, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $26 for dinner theatre, $11 for other performances. Call 254-694-5105 for information.

Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42-$55.

“The Wizard Of Oz,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-21 and July 26-28, 2:30 p.m. July 21-22 and 28-29, Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $18 and $20 for Friday and Saturday evening performances, $16 and $18 for matinees and Thursday evening performance.

Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. July 21, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $15, $13 for senior adults, students and military.

“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.

“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Art exhibits

“Pop Art: The Relationship Between Pop and Comic Art,” Friday through Aug. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

First Friday Art Opening, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.

“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Etc.

Act Locally Waco Downtown History Walk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue; $20.

“Bubbly Summer Fun,” Historic Waco Foundation Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $10.

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first- run movie theaters are ”Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The First Purge.

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

