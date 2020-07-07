Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Sam Riggs with Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers, 7 p.m. July 18, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $23 under age 21.
Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.
Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Copper Chief with Love and Chaos, 6 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Dustin Brown & The Now, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.
Madstone, 9 p.m. Saturday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Clean Slate, 7 p.m. July 17, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.
Dueling Pianos with Danny Smith and Mark Johnson, 7:45 p.m. July 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
On stage
Chingo Bling, Going Viral Tour, 7 p.m. July 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Art
“New work by Katie Ward” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.
Etc.Texas Gaited Rumble Show Series, July 10-11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, July 16-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Aug. 6-9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators and military; $6 for students,; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, $3 for children pre-K through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.
The Mayborn Museum and Martin Museum of Art remain closed.
Movies
Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The Outpost,” “Irresistible,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt” and ”Trolls World Tour.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.