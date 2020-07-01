Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.

Concerts

Fourth of July Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton — Jarrod Birmingham with Jake Worthington, Thursday; Kevin Fowler with opener Carson Jeffrey, Friday; Fireworks show with music by Sprung, Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. for 7 p.m. start times. Free.

Clint Janisch Band, Ghost Dance Band and Presley Lyn Haile, Fourth of July concert, cruise-in and fireworks show, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville.

Upcoming

Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.

Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.

Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.

Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.

Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.

Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.

John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.

Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.

John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.

Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.

Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.

Local bands

Michael Saldana, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.

Michael Saldana, 6 p.m. Saturday, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.

Upcoming

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. July 15, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Clean Slate, 7 p.m. July 17, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.

Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.

Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.

Dueling Pianos with Danny Smith and Mark Johnson, 7:45 p.m. July 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Nolan Pick Band, July 25, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

On stage

Chingo Bling, Going Viral Tour, 7 p.m. July 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.

Art

“New work by Katie Ward” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. First Friday event, 4-9 p.m. Friday.

“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.

Etc.

4th of July PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Bell County Expo Center, all seats reserved. $21, $18, $15. Call 512-474-5664.

Patriotic Pepper Mentos Explosion, Facebook Live event, 7-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.

Texas Gaited Rumble Show Series, July 10-11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, July 16-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Aug. 6-9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.

”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.

Museums/Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators and military; $6 for students,; children 4 and younger, free.

Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5. Closed Saturday and Sunday .

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, $3 for children pre-K through sixth grade.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.

Movies

Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “Irresistible,” “The High Note,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt” and ”Trolls World Tour.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

