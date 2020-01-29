Neal McCoy (copy)

Texas native and country veteran Neal McCoy returns to the Waco Hippodrome for a Friday night concert.

 Colleen Cole Velasquez photo

Concerts

Paul Overstreet, Scotty Emerick and Marv Green, Chords and Conversations, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, available online at www.depts.ttu.edu/waco/.

★ Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-35.

Waco Collective concert with trombonist James Hall, and flutist Jamie Baum, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $12, $8 for students.

Kazoku Quartet, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.

Freddie Steady Krc with Dirty Echoes, Texas Music Cafe recording, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.

Logan Samford, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Cedric Dent, 2020 Pruit Symposium, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

Pianist Vicky Chow, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Roxy Grove Hall.

Violist Kathryn Steely, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Roxy Grove Hall.

Upcoming

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, Mark Maynard, and the Trinity Men’s Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $16, $14 for senior adults and $10 for students.

“We Have Come This Far: An Inspirational Evening,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $8, $5 for non-MCC students.

Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Baylor Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Baylor Symphony Orchestra with A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.

Gene Watson (country), 9 p.m. Feb. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.

Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.

Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.

Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.

Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Roxy Grove Hall.

Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.

Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for seniors, Baylor students and faculty.

Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.

Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.

Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.

Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.

Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.

Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.

Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 seniors, Baylor students and faculty.

Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.

Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.

Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.

Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.

Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.

Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.

Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. april 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.

John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.

Foreigner, April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.

Local bands

Michael Saldana, 6 p.m. Thursday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Mynar’s Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Clean Slate, 8 p.m. Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Zamora County Line (Tejano, country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.

Burn the Wicked, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.

Out Of The Blue (country), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple; $7.

The Ballards, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

$5 Shake, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Los Roachez, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.

Chris Perez and Michael Saldana, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.

Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Upcoming

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 6, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.

FangDango, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.

Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Feb. 8, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.

Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Rewind Party Band, Feb. 8, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 13, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance Party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; tickets at wacohippodrometheatre.com or by calling 254-296-9000.

Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.

Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 19, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.

Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

On stage

Mike Speenberg and Lee Hardin, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Wood, Feb. 6-9. Sid Davis and Ben Jones, Feb. 13-15.

★ “Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees; sold out.

★ “Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.

“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Robinson High School cafeteria, 700 W. Tate St., Robinson; $3.

★ “Rasheeda Speaking,” Wild Imaginings play reading, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.

Improv Comedy Show, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

“Death By Chocolate,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery dinner theater, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $42.50.

“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.

Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.

“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 27-29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 19-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.

The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.

Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.

Art

“The Wandering Artisans Excursions in Monochrome,” through Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Closing reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.

Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives” and “Mick Burson: Recent Works,” through Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

“Works by Chesley Smith,” Feb. 7-29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 7.

Artist Njideka Akunyill Crosby and arts journalist Jason Kaufman, Allbritton Art Institute Artist Conversation, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 19, McClinton Auditorium, Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Center for Business and Innovation, 1621 Third St.

“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Creative Arts Building, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

“Founding to Future: Bright Lights of Baylor University,” opening Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Opening reception, 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Director’s Forum with Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton and Scott Lewis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 6.

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, Feb. 6-8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Battle on the Burning Sands Step Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Waco Hall; tickets $10 at bayloralphas.com.

Premiere of “Blood, Sweat and Beats” documentary with performances by Verbal Seed, DQ Hampton, Chyrie, Scratch Master T and Donna C, Battle Grounds breakdancers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $15.

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.

Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 pm. March 28, Heritage Square.

Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.

“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel & Hansel.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

