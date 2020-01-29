Concerts
★ Paul Overstreet, Scotty Emerick and Marv Green, Chords and Conversations, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, available online at www.depts.ttu.edu/waco/.
★ Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-35.
Waco Collective concert with trombonist James Hall, and flutist Jamie Baum, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $12, $8 for students.
Kazoku Quartet, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Freddie Steady Krc with Dirty Echoes, Texas Music Cafe recording, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Logan Samford, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Cedric Dent, 2020 Pruit Symposium, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
Pianist Vicky Chow, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Roxy Grove Hall.
Violist Kathryn Steely, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, Mark Maynard, and the Trinity Men’s Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $16, $14 for senior adults and $10 for students.
“We Have Come This Far: An Inspirational Evening,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $8, $5 for non-MCC students.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra with A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.
Gene Watson (country), 9 p.m. Feb. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Roxy Grove Hall.
Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for seniors, Baylor students and faculty.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 seniors, Baylor students and faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. april 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
Foreigner, April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Michael Saldana, 6 p.m. Thursday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Mynar’s Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Zamora County Line (Tejano, country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Burn the Wicked, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple; $7.
The Ballards, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
$5 Shake, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Los Roachez, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Chris Perez and Michael Saldana, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 6, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
FangDango, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Feb. 8, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Rewind Party Band, Feb. 8, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 13, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance Party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; tickets at wacohippodrometheatre.com or by calling 254-296-9000.
Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 19, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
On stage
Mike Speenberg and Lee Hardin, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Wood, Feb. 6-9. Sid Davis and Ben Jones, Feb. 13-15.
★ “Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees; sold out.
★ “Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Robinson High School cafeteria, 700 W. Tate St., Robinson; $3.
★ “Rasheeda Speaking,” Wild Imaginings play reading, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.
Improv Comedy Show, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Death By Chocolate,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery dinner theater, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $42.50.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 27-29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 19-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Art
“The Wandering Artisans Excursions in Monochrome,” through Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Closing reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives” and “Mick Burson: Recent Works,” through Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Works by Chesley Smith,” Feb. 7-29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 7.
Artist Njideka Akunyill Crosby and arts journalist Jason Kaufman, Allbritton Art Institute Artist Conversation, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 19, McClinton Auditorium, Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Center for Business and Innovation, 1621 Third St.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Creative Arts Building, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
★ “Founding to Future: Bright Lights of Baylor University,” opening Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Opening reception, 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Director’s Forum with Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton and Scott Lewis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 6.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, Feb. 6-8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Battle on the Burning Sands Step Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Waco Hall; tickets $10 at bayloralphas.com.
Premiere of “Blood, Sweat and Beats” documentary with performances by Verbal Seed, DQ Hampton, Chyrie, Scratch Master T and Donna C, Battle Grounds breakdancers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $15.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 pm. March 28, Heritage Square.
Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel & Hansel.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
