Concerts
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
★ Rock on the Rooftop with Dirty Echoes, Rad Dragon, Tea Aguilar and The Redsalt, North of Navasota, Souls Extolled, Avenue Rage, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.; $5 or $5 in canned goods.
The Brook & The Bluff with Stephen Day, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
★ Will Reagan and Andrea Marie, Vacancy and Low Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Dale Riley (country), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
KUMILAN Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Paul Overstreet, Scotty Emerick and Marv Green, Chords and Conversations, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, online at www.depts.ttu.edu/waco/.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-35.
Waco Collective concert with trombonist James Hall and Lattice, and flutist Jamie Baum, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Kazoku Quartet, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Freddie Steady Krc with Dirty Echoes, Texas Music Cafe recording, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Logan Samford, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Cedric Dent, 2020 Pruit Symposium, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
Pianist Vicky Chow, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Violist Kathryn Steely, 6 p.m. Feb. 5, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, Mark Maynard, and the Trinity Men’s Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $16, $14 for senior adults and $10 for students.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Symphony Band and Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra with A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance Party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32 and $10, tickets available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com or by calling 254-296-9000.
Gene Watson (country), 9 p.m. Feb. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35, $30.
The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday, with Belles and Brass presentation, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Dave Wild Duo with Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Tiffany Valentine and the Ramblin Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ballous Cats, 7-10 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
C&C Band, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Bob Scott, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Oliver White and Dario Belletini, 9-11 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Mando Fajardo, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Ballous Cats, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post #273, 202 S. Jefferson Ave., McGregor.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
George Navarro, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Ted Miller Jr. and Matt, 9-11 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Huser Brothers Band, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Rewind Party Band, Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 30, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Mynar’s Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Burn the Wicked, 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple; $7.
The Ballards, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome; $10.
Los Roachez, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Valley Mills Vineyard, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5. Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 6, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
FangDango, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Rewind Party Band, Feb. 8, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 19, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Out of the Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
On stage
Tracy Smith and Jason Allen King, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Mike Speenberg and Lee Hardin, Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Wood, Feb. 6-8. Sid Davis and Ben Jones, Feb. 14-15.
“Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
BluezVille & Friends comedy show and live podcast with Trip McNeely, LoLo and Deezil Greezil, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hype Waco, 715 Lake Air Drive; $7.
Comedy night with Michael McBrine, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31, 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 1-2, 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Robinson High School cafeteria, 700 W. Tate St., Robinson; $3.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Death by Chocolate” murder mystery dinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $42.50.
Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 27-29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 19-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March xx, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Art
“The Wandering Artisans Excursions in Monochrome,” through January, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Works by Chesley Smith,” Feb. 7-29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 7.
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: ”One Land: Two Perspectives” and ”Mick Burson: Recent Works,” through Feb. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Artist Njideka Akunyill Crosby and arts journalist Jason Kaufman, Allbritton Art Institute Artist Conversation, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 19, McClinton Auditorium, Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Center for Business and Innovation, 1621 Third St.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Artist talk with John Hartley, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Etc.
Speakeasy party, Historic Waco Foundation fundraiser, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, The Hall, River Square Center, 218 Mary Ave.; $125, $225 for couples, $1,000 for 10-person table. Tickets available online at historicwaco.org/speakeasy.
★ Union Hall grand opening, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
Waco Walks, New Road and the HOT Fairgrounds, 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, Feb. 6-8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Battle on the Burning Sands Step Show, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Waco Hall; $10-$25.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 seniors/students, $6 children 2-12.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, March 28, Heritage Square.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “The Turning” and “The Gentlemen.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
