Concerts
Percussionist Cameron Leach, 6 p.m. Thursday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
★ The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Waco Masonic Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Dennis O’Hagan, 8 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Tow’rs, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
★ Waco 100 Blowout with Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Billy Latham and the Bad Habits, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $75 VIP.
Seth Brand, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
The Brook & The Bluff with Stephen Day, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Will Reagan and Andrew Marie, Vacancy and Low Tour, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Huser Brothers Band, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Dale Riley (country), 6 p.m. Jan. 29, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
Paul Overstreet, Scotty Emerick and Marv Green, Chords and Conversations, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, available online at www.depts.ttu.edu/waco/.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-35.
Kazoku Quartet, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Freddie Steady Krc with Dirty Echoes, Texas Music Cafe recording, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome; $10.
Logan Samford, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, Mark Maynard, and the Trinity Men’s Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $16, $14 for senior adults and $10 for students.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.
The Morticians Valentine’s Day party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32, $10.
Gene Watson (country), 9 p.m. Feb. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Ghost Dance Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 21, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior s, Baylor students and faculty.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Waco Symphony Orchestra celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday, with Belles and Brass presentation, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
Cody Ellinger, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Pat McKee and Trammell Kelly, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Jonna Mae and Daddy Mae, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Ballous Cats, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Rewind Party Band, Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Monty Suffern “The Piano Guy,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Dirty Echoes, 8 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Raquel Rae, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
C&C Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Jeff Woolsey (country), 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Dave Wild Duo with Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Dirty Echoes, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 23, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 24, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
C&C Band, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Bob Scott, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 25, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Branded Heart (country), 9 p.m. Jan. 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Huser Brothers Band, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Rewind Party Band, Jan. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 28, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 30, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Mynar’s Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Waco Collective presents James Hall and Lattice, Jan. 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Burn the Wicked, 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple; $7.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome; $10.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 6, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
FangDango, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Rewind Party Band, Feb. 8, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 19, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Temple College Jazz Festival with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and Temple College Jazz Festival with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
On stage
John Wesley Austin and Jamie Ward, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Tracy Smith and Allen King, Jan. 23-25. Mike Speenberg and Lee Hardin, Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Wood, Feb. 6-8.
★ Sip N’ Speak Poetry Slam featuring Dallas Poetry Slam Team poets C.R.U.S.H. and NOVA, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sascee’s Southern Style Eatery, 719 S. 11th St.; $5. Open sign-up until 8 p.m.
★ Celebrity Improv Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; $14.50 and $16.50, with proceeds benefiting the Sunshine Recovery House.
“Always, Patsy Cline,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays, Saturday matinees. “Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31, 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 1-2, 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Robinson High School cafeteria, 700 W. Tate St., Robinson; $3.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 27-29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 19-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, 7 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Art
“The Wandering Artisans Excursions in Monochrome,” through January, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives” and “Mick Burson: Recent Works,” through Feb. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Faculty biennial gallery talk, 4 p.m. Thursday with reception at 5 p.m.
Etc.
Eastside Market, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
★ “The Lion Guard,” Sunday-May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. Community Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; free.
Speakeasy party, Historic Waco Foundation fundraiser, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23, The Hall, River Square Center, 218 Mary Ave.; $125, $225 for couples, $1,000 for 10-person table. Tickets available online at historicwaco.org/speakeasy.
Union Hall grand opening, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
Waco Walks, New Road and the HOT Fairgrounds, 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, Feb. 6-8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Bad Boys For Life” and “Doolittle.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
