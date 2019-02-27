Concerts
Baylor Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, “The End of the World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
H BeeGees Gold: The Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
H Vocal Majority, 7 p.m. Saturday, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $100-$25, proceeds benefit National MPS Society.
Casey Donahew with Shotgun Rider, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
H U.S. Navy Concert Band, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required for seating, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or by calling 710-3571.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Johnnie Bradshaw, Terry Roller and Casey Stanislaw, 7 p.m. March 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Musesum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
“Love Wounds” with Chicago Fringe Opera, Latitude 49 and Baylor singers, 7:30 p.m. March 7, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jo Dee Messina, 8:30 p.m. March 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Tea Aguilar, 8 p.m. March 9, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
“America’s Hope” with Michael Hix, 2 and 7 p.m. March 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $42, $34, $27 and $20.
T.G. Sheppard, March 9, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
“One Of These Nights — A Tribute To The Eagles,” 8:30 p.m. March 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Music Association of Central Texas 20th anniversary acoustic jam, 7 p.m. March 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Juilliard String Quartet, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall).
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
When Forever Ends with The Beautiful Exchange, Rewound and Doubting Thieves, 8 p.m. March 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. March 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Community Choir, 6:30 p.m. March 23, Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Road, Lorena.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 23, Waco Hall; $55, $50 and $45, available online at wacosymphony.com.
Nefesh Mountain, 8 p.m. March 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. March 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 and $25.20.
Medicine Man and More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. March 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
ABBA Revisited, 8:30 p.m. March 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Chords & Conversations with songwriters Bob Dipiero, Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, 6:30 p.m. March 30, Hilton Waco; $150 with proceeds supporting Texas Tech University at Waco scholarships.
King Country with Acid Carousel and The Sun Machine, 7:30 p.m. March 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Jon Wolfe, March 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Chris Renzema, 8 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. April 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Waco Hall; $70, $60 and $40.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. April 13, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 for Gold Circle seats, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; April 20 show for adults, April 21 for all ages.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Joseph, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
“A Tribute To Conway Twitty and Salute To Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Out of the Blue (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
HDonna Beckham, CD release party (“In The Meantime”), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, West Station Roadhouse, West; free, $10 for CDs.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. March 20, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
On stage
H “The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $12 and $10.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.
Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Annie Jr.,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 22, 2:30 p.m. March 23-24, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 19th St.
”Shakespeare In Love,” Waco Civic Theatre, March 22-24 and 29-31, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, April 2-7, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12, $10 and $7.
Art exhibits
Mammoth Collective exhibit, through Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
H “Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through Saturday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Table Toppers, Art Center of Waco fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, Baylor Club, McLane Stadium.
Etc.
H Texas Independence Day Celebration, Historic Waco Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $15 per family.
H “Quitters,” Analog Waco, 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $5, $4 for senior adults and students, free for military and children 5 and younger.
Book signing by author Byron “Putt” Riddle (“The Third’s The Word”), 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9, Morrison’s Gifts, 4308 W. Waco Drive.
Texas Food Truck Showdown 2019, 10 a.m. March 16, Heritage Square.
West, Central Texas Ceramic Expo & Handcrafted Items Ceramic Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16, West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive; $2 admission, $1 for students.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road; free.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Greta” and “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.