Concerts
★ Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Flutist Charlotte Daniel with pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Diamond Rio with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
★ Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Upcoming
Trumpeter Ryan Gardner and pianist Rebecca Wilt, 7:30 p.m. March 5, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Soprano Kimberly Monzón, 7:30 p.m. March 5, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Crystal Keresztyen, David Sartor and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. March 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $12 in advance at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Call-254- 755-7257.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Waco Community Choir with Donald Lawrence, Unity and Peace Concert, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $25, $30 early admission, $40 VIP.
Jody Booth, 8:30 p.m. March 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
HonkyTonk Special, 9:45 p.m. March 7, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Eastside Live (9 bands), noon-6 p.m. March 15, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
David Adam Byrnes and Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
70s Classic Rock with Vinyl Radio, 7 p.m. March 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.
Country Folk Roots Fest, noon-10 p.m. March 28, Knead Peace, 10465 F.M. 2410 east of Belton; $44.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, 9:50 p.m. March 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. April 4, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. April 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Baylor VirtuOSO, 7 p.m. April 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. April 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. April 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Golden Sounds of the Platters tribute, 2 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
Foreigner: The Hits on Tour, 8 p.m. April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $38-$100, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80 to $40.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. May 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Ain’t Wastin Time — The Allman Brothers tribute, 7 p.m. June 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.
Local bands
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition Band, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Zamora County Line (Tejano), 7-10 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Wall of Fiction, 9 p.m. Friday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Two Man Band with Dave Wild and Noah Alvarado, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
DW Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Thomas Csorba, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Out of the Blue (country), 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Brazos Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Sloppy Joe Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
35 South, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Benefit for Shannon Gamble with Huser Brother Band, Michael Saldana, Twelve 12 and others, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 5, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 5:30 p.m. March 6, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. March 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8-11 p.m. March 6, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ballous Cats, 8:30 p.m. March 6, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. March 6, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
Ken Elliott as Elvis, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. March 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. March 7, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Clean Slate, 8-11 p.m. March 7, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. March 7, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. March 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 10, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 12, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6 p.m. March 13, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 13, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. March 13, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. March 13, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. March 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jane Maddox as Marilyn Monroe, 6-9 p.m. March 14, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. March 14, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 17, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 17, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 19, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Heather Ran Band, 8 p.m. March 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 21, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. March 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 24, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mar. 25, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. March 26, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 26, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Kimberlee M. Leber (gospel/blues), 6-9 p.,m. March 27, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Pat McKee, 8-11 p.m. March 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 28, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Miriam Wallace, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
JD and the Honeybees, 8 p.m. April 4, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 10, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. April 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Los Roachez, 8 p.m. April 11, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
The Debonaires, 9 p.m. April 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. April 17, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Smokinmaxx, 8-11 p.m. April 17, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Towne Adams Band, 8 p.m. April 18, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. April 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dale Watson (country), 9 p.m. April 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Joey Sais Trio, 8 p.m. May 2, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band (country), 9 p.m. May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. May 3, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
4DB, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. May 9, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. May 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Standards, 8 p.m. May 23, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. May 23, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jeff Woolsey, 9 p.m. May 30, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. June 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
On stage
B.T. and Bob Lauver, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $25 and $35. Keith Barany and Alvin Newsome, March 5-7; Tony Esposito and Jasmine Ellis, March 12-14; Hank Denson and Melissa Douty, March 19-21.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center. Sold out.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 adults, $10 senior adults, students and military.
“Law & Order,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and March 9-10, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.
Jokes for Justice, 7-9 p.m. March 5, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Comic Jesus Trejo, fundraiser for Sunshine Recovery House, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Knox Hall, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; $25.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Comic Chingo Bling (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $22.
Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Comic Amy Barnes, “We Should Hang Out,” 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 15th St.
Art
“Landscapes of the Soul” with Charles Wallis and Lauren Dickinson, opening reception, 6-10 p.m. March 6, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Show runs through March 31.
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Morgan Eyring and Karina Thome: “Intersecture,” through Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Author Justin Rosolino book signing and discussion (“Idiot, Sojourning Soul”), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
★ Author Kate Dawson book signing (“American Sherlock”), 7-9 p.m. Monday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show, 6:30 p.m. March 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Spring at the Silos, March 12-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. March 26, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 28, Heritage Square.
CTX Comic-Con, April 3-5, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Family Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Texas Craft Beer Fest, 1-6 p.m. April 4, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $40-$60.
”Carnival Glass,” Historic Waco Foundation exhibit, through July 5, East Terrace, 100 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5, $4 for senior adults and students.
“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “The Invisible Man.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
