English vocal ensemble Voces8 sings its varied program “Choral Dances” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Baylor University’s Jones Concert Hall as part of the Distinguished Artist Series. Tickets are $15 and $10.

Concerts

Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.

Flutist Charlotte Daniel with pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.

Diamond Rio with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.

★ Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.

Upcoming

Trumpeter Ryan Gardner and pianist Rebecca Wilt, 7:30 p.m. March 5, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Soprano Kimberly Monzón, 7:30 p.m. March 5, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.

The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Crystal Keresztyen, David Sartor and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. March 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $12 in advance at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Call-254- 755-7257.

Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.

Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.

Waco Community Choir with Donald Lawrence, Unity and Peace Concert, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $25, $30 early admission, $40 VIP.

Jody Booth, 8:30 p.m. March 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.

HonkyTonk Special, 9:45 p.m. March 7, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.

Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Eastside Live (9 bands), noon-6 p.m. March 15, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.

Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.

Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.

William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

David Adam Byrnes and Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.

Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.

Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.

Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.

Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.

70s Classic Rock with Vinyl Radio, 7 p.m. March 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.

Country Folk Roots Fest, noon-10 p.m. March 28, Knead Peace, 10465 F.M. 2410 east of Belton; $44.

Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, 9:50 p.m. March 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. April 4, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. April 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Baylor VirtuOSO, 7 p.m. April 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.

Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.

Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. April 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.

John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.

Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. April 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Golden Sounds of the Platters tribute, 2 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.

Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.

Foreigner: The Hits on Tour, 8 p.m. April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $38-$100, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.

John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80 to $40.

Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. May 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Ain’t Wastin Time — The Allman Brothers tribute, 7 p.m. June 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $25.

Local bands

Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition Band, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Zamora County Line (Tejano), 7-10 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Wall of Fiction, 9 p.m. Friday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.

Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.

Two Man Band with Dave Wild and Noah Alvarado, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

DW Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Thomas Csorba, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.

Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.

Out of the Blue (country), 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

Brazos Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.

Sloppy Joe Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

35 South, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

Benefit for Shannon Gamble with Huser Brother Band, Michael Saldana, Twelve 12 and others, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Upcoming

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 5, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 5:30 p.m. March 6, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. March 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8-11 p.m. March 6, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Ballous Cats, 8:30 p.m. March 6, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Steve Smith Group, 8:30 p.m. March 6, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.

Ken Elliott as Elvis, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.

Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. March 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. March 7, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.

Clean Slate, 8-11 p.m. March 7, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. March 7, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. March 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.

Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 10, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 12, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6 p.m. March 13, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 13, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.

Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. March 13, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. March 13, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. March 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Jane Maddox as Marilyn Monroe, 6-9 p.m. March 14, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. March 14, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 17, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 17, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 19, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Heather Ran Band, 8 p.m. March 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.

Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 21, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.

Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. March 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 24, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Central Texas Jazz Society jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mar. 25, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Dave Wild Trio with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. March 26, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 26, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Kimberlee M. Leber (gospel/blues), 6-9 p.,m. March 27, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.

Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Pat McKee, 8-11 p.m. March 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Andy Jayne Gang, 6-9 p.m. March 28, Jake’s Texas Tea House, 613 Austin Ave.

Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Miriam Wallace, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

JD and the Honeybees, 8 p.m. April 4, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Rocky King, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 10, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.

Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. April 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Los Roachez, 8 p.m. April 11, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

The Debonaires, 9 p.m. April 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. April 17, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Smokinmaxx, 8-11 p.m. April 17, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

Towne Adams Band, 8 p.m. April 18, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. April 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.

Dale Watson (country), 9 p.m. April 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Joey Sais Trio, 8 p.m. May 2, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Gordon Collier Band (country), 9 p.m. May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. May 3, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

4DB, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. May 9, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. May 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

The Standards, 8 p.m. May 23, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.

Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. May 23, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Jeff Woolsey, 9 p.m. May 30, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. June 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

On stage

B.T. and Bob Lauver, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $25 and $35. Keith Barany and Alvin Newsome, March 5-7; Tony Esposito and Jasmine Ellis, March 12-14; Hank Denson and Melissa Douty, March 19-21.

“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center. Sold out.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 adults, $10 senior adults, students and military.

“Law & Order,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and March 9-10, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.

Jokes for Justice, 7-9 p.m. March 5, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.

“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Comic Jesus Trejo, fundraiser for Sunshine Recovery House, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Knox Hall, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; $25.

Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.

The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.

Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.

Comic Chingo Bling (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $22.

Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.

Comic Amy Barnes, “We Should Hang Out,” 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 15th St.

Art

“Landscapes of the Soul” with Charles Wallis and Lauren Dickinson, opening reception, 6-10 p.m. March 6, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Show runs through March 31.

“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Morgan Eyring and Karina Thome: “Intersecture,” through Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

Author Justin Rosolino book signing and discussion (“Idiot, Sojourning Soul”), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Author Kate Dawson book signing (“American Sherlock”), 7-9 p.m. Monday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show, 6:30 p.m. March 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Spring at the Silos, March 12-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. March 26, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free.

Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 28, Heritage Square.

CTX Comic-Con, April 3-5, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Waco Family Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.

Texas Craft Beer Fest, 1-6 p.m. April 4, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $40-$60.

”Carnival Glass,” Historic Waco Foundation exhibit, through July 5, East Terrace, 100 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5, $4 for senior adults and students.

“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.

“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “The Invisible Man.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

Tags

