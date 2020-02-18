Concerts
Ryan Paul Davis, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.
H Bri Bagwell, 8 p.m. Thursday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop, West; $10, $15 at the door.
H Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
H Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Baylor Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Waco Community Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; free.
Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
H Paul Brock Band: Direct from Ireland, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Upcoming
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 seniors, Baylor students and faculty.
Diamond Rio with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Crystal Keresztyen, David Sartor and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. March 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $12 in advance at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Call-254- 755-7257.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Jody Booth, 8:30 p.m. March 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
HonkyTonk Special, 9:45 p.m. March 7, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra , 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
David Adam Byrnes with Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Local bands
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Friday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
The Playing Ages, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sloppy Joe, 8 p.m. Friday, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Los Roachez, 10 p.m. Friday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Ghost Dance Band, 10 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Funk & Cover, 8 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue (country), 8 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Brazos Brothers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Daniel Sapphire, 10 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Venus E, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, TownePlace Suites grand opening party, 4505 N. Interstate 35.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Central Texas Jazz Society jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-11 p.m. Feb. 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Two Man Band with Dave Wild and Noah Alvarado, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
DW Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Thomas Csorba, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 29, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 29, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Out of the Blue (country), 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Interstate 35, Lorena.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Sloppy Joe Trio, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
35 South, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Benefit for Shannon Gamble with Huser Brother Band, Michael Saldana, Twelve 12 and others, noon-5 p.m. March 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 2, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 3, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. March 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8-11 p.m. March 6, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. March 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. March 7, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Clean Slate, 8-11 p.m. March 7, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. March 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 10, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6 p.m. March 13, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. March 13, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. March 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. March 14, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Michael Saldana, 5:30 p.m. March 16, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 17, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. March 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 24, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Trio with Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. March 26, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. March 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Pat McKee, 8-11 p.m. March 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Miriam Wallace, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
JD and the Honeybees, 8 p.m. April 4, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 10, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. April 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Los Roachez, 8 p.m. April 11, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
The Debonaires, 9 p.m. April 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. April 17, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Smokinmaxx, 8-11 p.m. April 17, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Towne Adams Band, 8 p.m. April 18, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. April 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dale Watson (country), 9 p.m. April 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Joey Sais Trio, 8 p.m. May 2, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band (country), 9 p.m. May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
4DB, 8 p.m. May 9, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. May 9, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. May 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Standards, 8 p.m. May 23, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. May 23, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jeff Woolsey, 9 p.m. May 30, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. June 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
On stage
Mike Burton and Greg Henderson, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. B.T. and Bob Lauver, Feb. 27-29.
H “Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor ID, senior adults, students and military.
H Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center. Feb. 27 performance is the Hearts in the Arts Theatre gala, starting at 6 p.m.; $100 for gala tickets, available by calling 254-299-8604. Regular performances, $12, $10 for senior adults, military and students, available by calling 299-8200.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 adults, $10 senior adults, students and military.
“Law & Order,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. March 2-3 and 9-10, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $7 children.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Comic Jesus Trejo, fundraiser for Sunshine Recovery House, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Knox Hall, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; $25.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Comic Chingo Bling (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $22.
Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Comic Amy Barnes, “We Should Hang Out,” 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 15th St.
Art
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Feb. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Morgan Eyring and Karina Thome: “Intersecture,” through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
H Author Mike Cox (“Train Crash At Crush, Texas”), 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum Theater, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
H Author Susan Peters book signing and discussion (“Unbound”), 6 p.m. Thursday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Symbolyc One (Larry Griffin, Jr.) book signing (“Pray. Focus. Plan. Execute.”), 11 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Premiere of “Blood, Sweat and Beats” with performances by Verbal Seed, DQ Hampton, Chyrie, Scratch Master T and Donna C, Battle Grounds breakdancers plus appearances by producer Symbolyc One, graffiti artist Skcoobavelli and director Lindsay Liepman, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $20 and $15.
Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St., Oglesby; $5, children under 6 free.
Author Justin Rosolino book signing and discussion (“Idiot, Sojourning Soul”), 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Kate Dawson book signing (“American Sherlock”), 7-9 p.m. March 2, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Spring at the Silos, March 12-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show, 6:30 p.m. March 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. March 26, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 28, Heritage Square.
CTX Comic-Con, April 3-5, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Family Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Texas Craft Beer Fest, 1-6 p.m. April 4, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $40-$60.
H “Carnival Glass,” Historic Waco Foundation exhibit, Saturday through July 5, East Terrace, 100 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “The Call Of The Wild” and “Brahms: The Boy II.”
