Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, Mark Maynard, and the Trinity Men’s Trio, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $16, $14 for senior adults and $10 for students.
“We Have Come This Far: An Inspirational Evening,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $8, $5 for non-MCC students.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
★ Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
★ Baylor Symphony Orchestra with A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jake Worthington, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $8 and $10.
Sadie Robertson, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; free.
★ McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Music and Theatre Arts Building.
★ Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out.
Upcoming
Gene Watson, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Trent Cowie Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35, $30.
Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Roxy Grove Hall.
Paul Brock Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Diamond Rio with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Martian Folk, 8-10 p.m. March 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Jody Booth, 8:30 p.m. March 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. April 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
Foreigner: The Hits on Tour, 8 p.m. April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $38-$100, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
RocketFest with 4DB, North of Navasota, The Grunge and Avenue Rage (rock/alternative/metal), 5 p.m. May 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dustin Terral, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
FangDango, 8 p.m. Friday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Max Tooker, Lynette Allmon and Steven Scheifley, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Deon Q and Joel McCray,8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Waco Collective (jazz), Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival party, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
The Standards, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Sloppy Joe, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Gordon Collier Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Ballous Cats, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Upcoming
Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 13, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Marion and the Electric Violin, Valentine’s Day Dinner, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Melinda Adams with J.C. Pringle, Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance Party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32 and $10, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com or by calling 254-296-9000.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Eric & Thomas, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Cody Culp, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Zet Zero album release party with The Hawks & The Found, Uncle/Brother and The Reverbs, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Ballous Cats, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, American Legion Post #273, 202 S. Jefferson St., McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Feb. 19, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Feb. 21, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 29, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Benefit for Shannon Gamble with Huser Brother Band, Michael Saldana, Twelve 12 and others, noon-5 p.m. March 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. March 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik, 8-11 p.m. March 6, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. March 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Clean Slate, 8-11 p.m. March 7, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. March 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. March 13, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Pat McKee, 8-11 p.m. March 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. March 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Miriam Wallace, 8-11 p.m. April 3, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. April 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Debonaires, 9 p.m. April 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. April 17, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Smokinmaxx, 8-11 p.m. April 17, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. April 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 18, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. April 24, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. April 24, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. April 25, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Gordon Collier Band (country), 9 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. April 4, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. May 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. May 22, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. May 23, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jeff Woolsey, 9 p.m. May 30, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. June 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. July 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
On stage
Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Wood, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Sid Davis and Ben Jones, Feb. 13-15; $35. Mike Burton and Greg Henderson, Feb. 20-22; $25.
Improv Comedy Show, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50, $10.50.
Guerilla Troupe improv comedy show, 10:30 p.m. Friday, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jones Theatre, Baylor ’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $3.
“Death By Chocolate,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery dinner theater, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $42.50.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-22, 2 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for senior adults, military, students or those with Baylor ID.
Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Law & Order,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. March 2-3 and 9-10, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Comic Jesus Trejo, fundraiser for Sunshine Recovery House, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Knox Hall, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; $25.
Variety at the Brazos, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50.
The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show (stand-up comedy), 8 p.m. April 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$25.
Comic Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45, $35 and $30.
Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Comic Amy Barnes, “We Should Hang Out,” 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 15th St.
Art
“Works by Chesley Smith,” Friday-Feb. 28, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Morgan Eyring and Karina Thome: “Intersecture,” Friday through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Opening reception, 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Artist Njideka Akunyill Crosby and arts journalist Jason Kaufman, Allbritton Art Institute Artist Conversation, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 19, McClinton Auditorium, Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Center for Business and Innovation, 1621 Third St.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
★ Author Beth Moore book signing (“Chasing Vines”), 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Mardel bookstore, 4324 W. Waco Drive.
“Investigating Impeachment: Context, Congress and the Constitution” panel discussion, with former congressmen Chet Edwards and Alan Steelman, and Baylor law professor Rory Ryan, moderated by Baylor history professor Stephen Sloan, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Center, Fifth Floor.
★ “The Gold Standard,” Director’s Forum with Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton and Scott Lewis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. $8, $7 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-12.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, Thursday through Saturday, various locations. Festival kickoff reception, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave. Opening Night at the Hippodrome, 7-9:30 p.m. Friday; Saturday film blocks. 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Closing Night Party, 8:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle” exhibit opening, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.
Author Melissa Copp book signing (“Raising Wheels”), 6 p.m. Friday, Fabled Bookshop , 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Jo Anne Beaty book signing (“The Goat Woman”), 10 a.m-noon Saturday, White Elephant, 1025 Austin Ave.
Battle on the Burning Sands Step Show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hall; tickets $10 at bayloralphas.com.
Author Monica Talukdar book talk (“Footprints of Bengal”), 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.
Author Susan Peters book signing and discussion (“Unbound”), 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Symbolyc One (Larry Griffin, Jr.) book signing (“Pray. Focus. Plan. Execute.”), 11 a.m.-2 p.m Feb. 22, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Premiere of “Blood, Sweat and Beats” documentary with performances by Verbal Seed, DQ Hampton, Chyrie, Scratch Master T and Donna C, Battle Grounds breakdancers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome. $20 and $15.
Author Justin Rosolino book signing and discussion (“Idiot, Sojourning Soul”), 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show, 6:30 p.m. March 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Eastside Market, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 16, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Spring at the Silos, March 12-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Texas Food Truck Showdown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 28, Heritage Square.
South 40 Outdoor Expo, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.
CTX Comic-Con, April 3-5, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Family Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Texas Craft Beer Fest, 1-6 p.m. April 4, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $40-$60.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “Birds Of Prey.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
