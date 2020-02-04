Weather Alert

...SNOW TO COME TO AN END BY 4 AM... AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW IS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION ALONG AND EAST OF I-35E. SOME MINOR ACCUMULATIONS CAN BE EXPECTED ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES AS WELL AS SOME BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. TEMPERATURES REMAIN IN THE 32-36 DEGREE RANGE AND MOST ROADS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN PASSABLE. SOME ROADS MAY EXPERIENCE BRIEF SLUSH BUILDUPS IN AREAS OF ENHANCED SNOW. MOTORIST SHOULD USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING, PARTICULARLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AS THESE ROADS ARE USUALLY THE FIRST TO FREEZE. THE SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST BY 3-4 AM.