Concerts
★ Gene Watson, 9 p.m. Friday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $35.
Zet Zero album release party with The Hawks & The Found, Uncle/Brother and The Reverbs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.; $5.
Sul Ross Band reunion show with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Winnie Brave, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
★ Pianist Jani Parsons, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Trent Cowie Band with Cody Hibbard, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
The Unlikely Candidates with Swimming With Bears and Feeves, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Waco Community Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; free.
Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Paul Brock Band: Direct from Ireland, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, students $5.
Voces8, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students and faculty.
Diamond Rio with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $30.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Crystal Keresztyen, David Sartor and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. March 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $12 in advance at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Call-254- 755-7257.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Micky & the Motorcars, 8:30 p.m. March 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
Jody Booth, 8:30 p.m. March 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with singer Calabria Foti and trombonist Bob McChesney, “Beauty and the Brass,” 7:30 p.m. March 14, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Ben & Noel Haggard: Tribute to Merle Haggard, 7 p.m. March 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Burn the Wicked and Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $10.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
David Adam Byrnes and Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m. March 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for senior adults, Baylor students, faculty.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. March 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
Temple College Jazz Festival, with trumpeter Carl Saunders, 7:30 p.m. March 27, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $72-$32.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. March 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Country Folk Roots Fest, noon-10 p.m. March 28, Knead Peace, 10465 F.M. 2410 east of Belton; $44.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. March 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. March 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with America, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Jukebox Rock: A Rock N Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. April 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Direct from Branson: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 7 p.m. April 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. April 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Golden Sounds of the Platters tribute, 2 p.m. April 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Whiskey Myers street party, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $25.
Foreigner: The Hits on Tour, 8 p.m. April 25, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $38-$100, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Tiffany Valentine and the Rambling Troubadours, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Marion and the Electric Violin, Valentine’s Day Dinner, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Melinda Adams with J.C. Pringle, Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance Party, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; tickets available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com or by calling 254-296-9000.
Royce Montgomery Band, 7-10 p.m. Friday, The Eatery, 821 Clifton St.; $10 in advance, $12 at the door, with meal included in admission.
Ballous Cats, 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Eric & Thomas, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Cody Culp, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Joey Sais, 8 p.m. Friday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Saturday, Rosati’s Pizza, 824 Hewitt Drive.
Ethan Smith, 8 p.m. Saturday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Jonna Mae and Cody Ellinger, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Ballous Cats, 8 p.m. Saturday, American Le gion Post #273, 202 S. Jefferson St., McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Upcoming
Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Feb. 21, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sloppy Joe, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Venus E, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 25, TownePlace Suites grand opening party, 4505 N. Interstate 35.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sul Ross Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Central Texas Jazz Society jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Thomas Csorba, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 29, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 29, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, MacDaddy’s Pub, 101 E. Long St., Elm Mott.
Sloppy Joe Trio, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Benefit for Shannon Gamble with Huser Brother Band, Michael Saldana, Twelve 12 and others, noon-5 p.m. March 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. March 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik, 8-11 p.m. March 6, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. March 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Clean Slate, 8-11 p.m. March 7, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8-10 p.m. March 7, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Rewind Party Band, March 7, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. March 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6 p.m. March 13, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Zac Webb, 8-11 p.m. March 13, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. March 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. March 14, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. March 14, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. March 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6-9 p.m. March 17, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-10 p.m. March 18, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. March 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Brazos Brothers, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon, 8-11 p.m. March 20, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 8 p.m. March 20, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. March 21, Backyard Brew and Chew, 2120 S. 11th St.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. March 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. March 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
On stage
Sid Davis and Ben Jones, 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Mike Burton and Greg Henderson, Feb. 20-22. B.T. and Bob Lauver, Feb. 27-29.
★ “Death By Chocolate,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery dinner theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $42.50.
Stand-up comedy with Michael McBrine, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor faculty, staff, senior adults and students.
Robin Williams tribute with David Born, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 720 Austin Ave.; $29-$15.
Stand-up comedy battle with Terry Bluez, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd.; $10.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” Feb. 27-March 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students/military.
“Law & Order,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. March 2-3 and 9-10, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. March 6-7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” one-man show with David Payne, 7 p.m. March 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
“Peter Pan” (musical), Christian Youth Theater Waco, March 20-22, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Art
★ “Works by Chesley Smith,” through Feb. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
★ Morgan Eyring and Karina Thome: “Intersecture,” through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby and arts journalist Jason Kaufman, Allbritton Art Institute Artist Conversation, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, McClinton Auditorium, Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Center for Business and Innovation, 1621 Third St.; free.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” through March 1, Martin Museum of Art, BU’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
★ Paranormal Cirque, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $50-$20 for adults, $45-$10 youth. Ages 17 and younger must have accompanying adult.
Eastside Market, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Author Mike Cox (“Train Crash at Crush, Texas”), 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Author Susan Peters book signing and discussion (“Unbound”), 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals (monster trucks), 6 p.m. Feb. 21-22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; advance tickets $22 ($12 kids 3-11), day of show $24 ($14).
“Carnival Glass,” Historic Waco Foundation, Feb. 22-July 5, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Author Symbolyc One (Larry Griffin, Jr.) book signing (“Pray. Focus. Plan. Execute.”), 11 a.m.-2 p.m Feb. 22, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Premiere of “Blood, Sweat and Beats” with performances by Verbal Seed, DQ Hampton, Chyrie, Scratch Master T and Donna C, Battle Grounds breakdancers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $15.
Author Justin Rosolino book signing and discussion (“Idiot, Sojourning Soul”), 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Spring at the Silos, March 12-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Waco Association of Wrestling “Rock the Ring” show, 6:30 p.m. March 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Author E.P. Garth book signing (“Out of Bounds”), 1-3 p.m. March 21, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Author Anne Bogel book signing and discussion (“Don’t Overthink It”), 7-9 p.m. March 24, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military , teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“The Lion Guard,” through May 10, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “The Photograph,” “Fantasy Island” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
