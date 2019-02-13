Concerts
Michael Guinn and Sandi Horton, Valentine’s Day Spoken Jazz Concert, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.; $60 per couple for dinner and wine.
★ “Reunited: It Takes Two,” Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute show, 7 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out.
WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $25, $35, $75 VIP.
Choral Evensong and Duo Edelen, 5:15 p.m. Sunday, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
★ Pianists Jane Abbott-Kirk and Alan Louis Smith with soprano Amy Petrongelli, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall).
Baylor Trombone Choir with trombonist James Nova, “Baylor Bones At The Movies,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
★ Violist Edward Klorman with clarinetist Jun Qian and pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer, Baylor Lyceum Series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall).
Upcoming
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Sammy Kershaw with Justin Myers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20, with $200 and $400 tables available.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Violinist Andrew Jennings, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 27, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
U.S. Navy Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 3, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required for seating, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or by calling 710-3571.
Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
Local bands
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Chuck Jennings (solo guitar), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Masonic Lodge No. 92, 4324 Cobbs Drive.
Dave Wild and Vince Bryce (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday,Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
South of Jupiter, Rushin Steele and David Doran, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7.
Skylar & Abe, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Out Of The Blue With Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Peter Emerson (piano), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ed Leonard band-in-a-box, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. March 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. March 20, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
On stage
★ “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday,Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 with Baylor ID.
“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 senior adults and students, $7 children 3-11.
“Till Death Do Us Part,” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 24, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.
Art exhibits
Mammoth Collective exhibit, Friday through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception: 6-10 p.m. Friday.
“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, ends Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 kids. Special Valentine’s Day Torchlit Tours, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Etc.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
★ Author Michael Hurd (“Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football In Texas”), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton.
★ “On Changing Tides,” author T. Michael Parrish (“Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement”), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Foster 250, Meyer Conference Center, Baylor’s Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation; free.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
Texas Independence Day Celebration, Historic Waco Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $15 per family.
“Quitters,” Analog Waco, 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” Through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Happy Death Day 2 U.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.