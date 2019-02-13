"Reunited: It Takes Two"

“Reunited: It Takes Two,” Samira’s and Andrew Martin’s tribute to the music of Tina Turner and Rod Stewart, performs Friday night at The Backyard.

 Fuzion Entertainment photo

Concerts

Michael Guinn and Sandi Horton, Valentine’s Day Spoken Jazz Concert, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.; $60 per couple for dinner and wine.

“Reunited: It Takes Two,” Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute show, 7 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out.

WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $25, $35, $75 VIP.

Choral Evensong and Duo Edelen, 5:15 p.m. Sunday, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.

★ Pianists Jane Abbott-Kirk and Alan Louis Smith with soprano Amy Petrongelli, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall).

Baylor Trombone Choir with trombonist James Nova, “Baylor Bones At The Movies,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

★ Violist Edward Klorman with clarinetist Jun Qian and pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer, Baylor Lyceum Series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall).

Upcoming

Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.

Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.

Sammy Kershaw with Justin Myers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20, with $200 and $400 tables available.

Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Violinist Andrew Jennings, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.

Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 27, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.

U.S. Navy Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 3, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required for seating, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or by calling 710-3571.

Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.

Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.

Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.

Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.

Local bands

Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Chuck Jennings (solo guitar), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Masonic Lodge No. 92, 4324 Cobbs Drive.

Dave Wild and Vince Bryce (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday,Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.

Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.

South of Jupiter, Rushin Steele and David Doran, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7.

Skylar & Abe, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Out Of The Blue With Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.

Peter Emerson (piano), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Ed Leonard band-in-a-box, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. March 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5

Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. March 20, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

On stage

★ “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday,Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 with Baylor ID.

“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 senior adults and students, $7 children 3-11.

“Till Death Do Us Part,” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.

Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 24, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.

“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.

Art exhibits

Mammoth Collective exhibit, Friday through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception: 6-10 p.m. Friday.

“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, ends Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 kids. Special Valentine’s Day Torchlit Tours, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Etc.

“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

★ Author Michael Hurd (“Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football In Texas”), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton.

★ “On Changing Tides,” author T. Michael Parrish (“Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement”), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Foster 250, Meyer Conference Center, Baylor’s Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation; free.

Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.

Texas Independence Day Celebration, Historic Waco Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $15 per family.

“Quitters,” Analog Waco, 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” Through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.

Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Happy Death Day 2 U.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

