Concerts
H David Phelps, 7 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road, $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Winterfest 2018, Friday-Sunday, with Cody Cannon, Kody West Band and Huser Brothers on Friday, Roger Creager, Sundae Drivers and Kimberly Kelly on Saturday, Flatland Cavalry, Russell Boyd and John Dempsy Trio on Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $40 for three-day pass, $25 for single-day admission.
Cynthia Clawson with Bruce Greer, Mission Waco/Mission World benefit, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
The Royce Montgomery Show, “A Soulful Christmas On Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; $10 donation, with advance tickets available at Pat’s Dine-In, Beauty Mart and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Robert Earl Keen with Shinyribs, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.50 and $37.50, available online at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Upcoming
The Michael Hix Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $35 and $20.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek and John McAnally, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library; call 755-7257.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Local bands
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Cami Maki, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby James and the James Gang, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Quartet, Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Dec. 20, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jayme Wade, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild’s Hot Jazz Six, “The Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Party,” Dec. 31, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
New Year’s Eve with Brazos Theatre and the Texas Heatwave Band, Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $145.
Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $10.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $20, $35 couples. Call 254-580-5644.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Interstate 35.
On stage
H Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $45 VIP, $35 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!),” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
H Christmas Radio Show, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite Q; $26.50, $20.50 and $17.50.
H Waco Holiday Comedy Show with Michael McBrine, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Art exhibits
“Through The Eye Of A Needle,” textile artist Judy Steward, through Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
Santa Claus at the Silos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays in December, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave. Free.
Christmas at Cameron Park Zoo, 3-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.
Heart Of Texas Poetry Society Open Mic, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Santa’s Magic Bells” Puppet Show, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Dec. 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tick ets $19, $16 for seniors, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for museum members, at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Mortal Engines,” “The Mule” and “Once Upon A Deadpool.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.