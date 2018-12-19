Concerts
The Michael Hix Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $35 and $20.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek and John McAnally, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library; call 755-7257.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Joseph Neville with Grayson Graham, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7 and $10.
Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Local bands
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jayme Wade, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild’s Hot Jazz Six, “The Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Party,” Dec. 31, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
New Year’s Eve with Brazos Theatre and the Texas Heatwave Band, Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $145.
Brainbell Janglers Band, New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Wolf’s Sports Bar, 116 E. Oak St., West; free.
Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $10.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $20, $35 couples. Call 254-580-5644.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish with T.J. Bell, Gary Fuda and Haywood Johnson, “Blues Is Alright” New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Brass Rail, 3200 N. 19th St.; $10.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 4, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Interstate 35.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15, $5 for children.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.
Art exhibits
”Through The Eye Of A Needle,” textile artist Judy Steward, Through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
“Santa’s Magic Bells” Puppet Show, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Santa Claus at the Silos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays in December, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Free.
Analog Waco, “The Dark- est Night Of The Year,” 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; free.
“Christmas Songs and Stories,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
New Year’s Eve Barkin’ Ball, “Cirque Celebration,” 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $200. Call 254-714-2150 for tickets.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 senior adults, $13 children 2-12, $6 Mayborn Museum members, at maybornmuseum.com.
Book signing by Floyd Clown Sr. and William Matson (“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy,” 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Avenue.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Aquaman,” “Bumblebee,” “Second Act” and “Welcome To Marwen.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.