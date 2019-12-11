Concerts
★ Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$39.
Youth Choir of Central Texas, 7 p.m. Friday, First Waco Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Cody Jinks with Nikki Lane, 7 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $125-$25.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
★ Sing-Along Messiah, 6 p.m. Sunday, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
“A Festival of Nine Carols and Lessons,” 6-7 p.m. Sunday, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Upcoming
Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $15 and $10.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Hayden Haddock, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Brett Hendrix Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Waco Masonic Concert, 7 p.m. Jan. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center; $42.75.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-$50.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hall; $60-$20.
WACO 100 Blowout with Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Billy Latham and The Bad Habits, Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome; $55-35.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10, $15.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99.75-$49.75.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Cody Johnson, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events, Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $25-$35.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Whiskey Myers street party, April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Nasty Habits, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Little Foster, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings, Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 pm. Wednesday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Southern Roots Brewing, 217-219 N. Eighth St.; 8-11 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Rewind Party Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, “The Charlie Brown Christmas Songbook,” 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
John Dempsy and the Honeybees, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 21, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Dec. 21, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Debonairs, 9 p.m. Dec. 28, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Dec. 28, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
35 South Band, New Year’s Eve party, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15 presale, $25 at the door.
Josh Evett Band, New Year’s Eve party, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday jazz, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 3, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Jan. 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 17, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 pm. Jan. 29, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
On stage
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15 and $5.
“Ebenezer’s Christmas,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10, $8 for those 12 years and younger.
“A Christmas Carol” radio show, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50, including dinner and drinks.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
New Year’s Eve comedy show with Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $59, available online at thesilodistrict.com.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
“Marsha Wilson: Burning Memories,” through December, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: ‘One Land: Two Perspectives,’” through December, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Jesus Rivera one-man show, through Dec. 24, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
“Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Christmas on the Brazos, “Songs of the Season,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Historic Waco Foundation historic homes; $20 for all three houses. Candlelight tours, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
★ Christmas at the Silos, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Concert by Drew and Ellie Holcomb, 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday; concert sold out.
Christmas Lights in the Village, 6-8 p.m. Friday-Dec. 21, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. $12 adults, $10 children 2-12, $5 museum members and Baylor students.
★ Waco Mammoth National Monument 10th birthday party, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Book signing by author Ashley Bean Thornton (“Miss Bean’s New Fangled Nursery Rhymes”), 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, White Elephant, 1025 Austin Ave.
★ Christmas With The Critters, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; zoo admission, $10, $9 senior adults, $7 children 4-12.
“Spirited: Temperence, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Jan. 7, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Richard Jewell” and “Black Christmas.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
