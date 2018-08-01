Concerts
★ Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Bridgett Huffhines, Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Galant and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults and students, free for those 12 and younger.
Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Advocacy Center and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
★ “Kennyfest,” Kenny Frazier birthday party, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Brian Brown 50th birthday with Monte Montgomery and Union Revival, 5 p.m. Aug. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis with Tennessee Jet, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100-$20 main floor, $17 and $14 balcony, available at showclix.com.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available at showclix.com.
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17, available online at www.showclix.com.
Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, Aug. 25, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $31 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, available online at showclix.com.
Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $14, available at showclix.com.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Organ Quintet (jazz/funk), 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Strickland, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Hourglass, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Strickland, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton; $7.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Brazos River Knights, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Beth Ullman Group (jazz/pop), “The Joni Mitchell Songbook,” 7 p.m. August 22, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, Central Texas Jazz Society, Back-to-School Jam Session, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
On stage
“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
Comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Waco Hippo- drome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $25.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 7-9, 13-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art exhibits
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
★ Sunshine Recovery House fundraiser with author Susan Duty (“Consider The Damn Lily”), musician Jeffrey Hulbert and Rachel Solano cooking class, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Luna Juice Bar, 1516 Austin Ave.; $25 for cooking class.
Dream Con 2018, Aug. 10-12, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; weekend pass $40 for adults, $25 for military personnel, $20 for children 6-12; single-day pass $20 for adults, $10 for military personnel and children.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Christopher Robin,” “The Darkest Minds,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Death Of A Nation.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.