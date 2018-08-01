Dailey & Vincent (copy)

The duo Dailey & Vincent (Jamie Dailey, left, and Darrin Vincent) plus a sizable backing band bring their popular mix of bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music to the Waco Hippodrome on Thursday night.

 Josh Daubin/TVC photo

Concerts

Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Bridgett Huffhines, Lew Smith, Tommy Ryan, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Galant and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults and students, free for those 12 and younger.

Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Advocacy Center and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

“Kennyfest,” Kenny Frazier birthday party, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.

Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.

Brian Brown 50th birthday with Monte Montgomery and Union Revival, 5 p.m. Aug. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis with Tennessee Jet, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100-$20 main floor, $17 and $14 balcony, available at showclix.com.

Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available at showclix.com.

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17, available online at www.showclix.com.

Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, Aug. 25, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $31 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP.

Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, available online at showclix.com.

Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $14, available at showclix.com.

The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.

Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.

Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.

John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.

Local bands

Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Chuck Jennings Organ Quintet (jazz/funk), 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Out Of The Blue with Danny Strickland, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Hourglass, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.

Out Of The Blue with Danny Strickland, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton; $7.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.

Upcoming

Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Brazos River Knights, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.

Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Beth Ullman Group (jazz/pop), “The Joni Mitchell Songbook,” 7 p.m. August 22, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.

Cultivate Jazz Jam, Central Texas Jazz Society, Back-to-School Jam Session, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.

On stage

“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.

Comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Waco Hippo- drome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $25.

“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 7-9, 13-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Art exhibits

“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.

“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Etc.

Sunshine Recovery House fundraiser with author Susan Duty (“Consider The Damn Lily”), musician Jeffrey Hulbert and Rachel Solano cooking class, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Luna Juice Bar, 1516 Austin Ave.; $25 for cooking class.

Dream Con 2018, Aug. 10-12, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; weekend pass $40 for adults, $25 for military personnel, $20 for children 6-12; single-day pass $20 for adults, $10 for military personnel and children.

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Christopher Robin,” “The Darkest Minds,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Death Of A Nation.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

