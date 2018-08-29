Concerts
H The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Thomas Csorba, 7-9:45 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $12.
Central Texas State Fair with Josh Ward, Koe Wetzel, Casey Donahew and Wade Bowen, 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday, noon-midnight Saturday-Sunday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton. Ward performs at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Wetzel at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Donahew at 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Bowen at 9:45 p.m. Sunday; concerts free with fair admission of $10. Professional Bull Riders action at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Westfest Preview Party with William Clark Green, Jon Wolfe and Ray Johnston, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20, $25 with carnival armband, free for children 12 and younger.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $25, available online at www.showclix.com.
H Austin Meade, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, eighth anniversary show with Bridgett Huffhines, Johnnie Bradshaw, Danny Ragland, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Ann Harder, Danielle Botts and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those 12 and younger.
Honest Men and Little Image with Thinking Caps, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 in advance, $13 day of show.
Muscadine Bloodline with Brandon Ray and Jordan Fletcher, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Spin Connection Second Anniversary Party with The Black Cassettes, Sketchy Trench, Rewound Generation, King Country and the JESSES, 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
VA/Backyard Suicide Prevention Event with Los Roachez, Gordon Collier Band, 35 South, Sloppy Joe, Dempsy Trio, Eric & Thomas and Darrell & Isaac, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$40.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Scooter Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Sister Hazel, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Jennifer Knapp, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Strahan, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.
Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at the Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.
T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. Tickets go on sale Sept. 24.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; free.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Horton Duo, Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Fang Dango Band, 7-11 p.m. Sept. 15, Elk’s Lodge Post 2881, 3859 Old Lorena Road, Hewitt; free.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Sept. 29, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
On stage
H First Saturday Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12 and $10.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8 and 13-15, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
Kountry Wayne, 7 and 10 p.m. Sept. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $35.
Stand Up Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Dear Edwina,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 16, Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Waco Hall; $10, $5 for children 12 and younger, for the Jones Theatre performances, $3 children, adult chaperones free for the Waco Hall performance. Tickets available online at www.baylor.edu/theatre.
“Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-29, Oct. 2-5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Art exhibits
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” Friday through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
“Portraits,” through Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Writing On The Wall,” Banksy exhibit opening, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. “First Look: Banksy Reveal!” preview with “Saving Banksy” screening at Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave,. and talk with collector Brian Greif, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Cultivate 7twelve; $30, with tickets available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Baylor Traditions Rally, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, McLane Stadium south plaza, Baylor University campus. Pep rally at 7 p.m., concert by Seth Ennis at 8 p.m.; free.
H Waco Downtown History tour, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, McLennan County Courthouse parking lot, Sixth Street and Washington Ave.; $20, proceeds benefit Act Locally Waco.
Westfest, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $10, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, free for 5 and younger. Westfest parade, 10 a.m. Saturday from downtown West to fairgrounds.
Lecture by Mark Lach (“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” designer), “From Wreck Site to Exhibition: My Creative Journey,” 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets avaii- able at Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for museum members, at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Operation Finale,” “The Little Stranger” and “Kin.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.