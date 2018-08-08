Concerts
H John Anderson, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
The Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Brian Brown 50th birthday with Monte Montgomery and Union Revival, 5 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis with Tennessee Jet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100-$20 main floor, $17 and $14 balcony, available online at www.showclix.com.
Upcoming
Harper and Lee, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Zac Wilkerson, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17, available online at www.showclix.com.
Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, Aug. 25, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $31 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, available online at showclix.com.
Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $14.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Thomas Csorba, 7-9:45 p.m. Aug. 30, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, eighth anniversary show with Bridgett Huffhines, Johnnie Bradshaw, Danny Ragland, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Ann Harder, Danielle Botts and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those 12 and younger.
Muscadine Bloodline with Brandon Ray and Jordan Fletcher, Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Honest Men and Little Image with Thinking Caps, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Scooter Brown, Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Jennifer Knapp, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Cedar House, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Daddy Mae (Dana Spigener), 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
10th Leper, Escaping Black and Colton Hawkins, Destini Mathis benefit, noon Saturday, Tokio Store, 345 Tokio Loop; $7 barbecue plates, donations accepted.
Brazos River Knights, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Calamity Janes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Tim Allen’s Bluestime, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Beth Ullman Group (jazz/pop), “The Joni Mitchell Songbook,” 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Kayla Ray, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dustin Terral and Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m Aug. 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, Central Texas Jazz Society, Back-To-School Jam Session, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
On stage
“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; dinner theater tickets $27.50 and $25.50, event only $17.50 and $15.50.
Comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39, $25.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 7-9 and 13-16, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art exhibits
“Portraits,” through Aug. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
H Dream Con 2018, noon- 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; weekend pass, $40 for adults, $25 for military personnel, $20 for children 6-12; single-day pass, $20 for adults, $10 for military personnel and children.
H Texas Sports Hall of Fame Book Festival with authors John A. Wood, T.G. Webb, Chad S. Conine, Michael Hurd, Jon Peters and Jorge Iber, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available Aug. 20 at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “The Meg,” “Slender Man,” “Dog Days” and “BlacKkKlansman.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.