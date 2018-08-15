Concerts
Harper and Lee, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, online at showclix.com.
H Zac Wilkerson, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Upcoming
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17, available online at www.showclix.com.
Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $31 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP. Music starts at 7 p.m. with Baumann, followed by Watson and Allan.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, available at www.showclix.com.
Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $14, available at showclix.com.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Thomas Csorba, 7-9:45 p.m. Aug. 30, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $12.
Westfest Preview Party with William Clark Green, Jon Wolfe and Ray Johnston, 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 31, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20, $25 with carnival armband, children 12 and younger free.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Austin Meade, 9 p.m. Sept. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, eighth anniversary show with Bridgett Huffhines, Johnnie Bradshaw, Danny Ragland, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Ann Harder, Danielle Botts and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 seniors, $10 students, children 12 and younger free.
Muscadine Bloodline with Brandon Ray and Jordan Fletcher, Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Honest Men and Little Image with Thinking Caps, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 in advance, $13 day of show.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$40.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Scooter Brown, Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10, $15.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Jennifer Knapp, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Cedar House, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, $40 VIP.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Backboards (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Tim Allen Bluestime, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
H Beth Ullman Group (jazz/pop), “The Joni Mitchell Songbook,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Kayla Ray, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
North of Navasota, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dustin Terral and Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m Aug. 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Johnny Joe Ramos and Tha Damn Band, 9 p.m. Aug. 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; free.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyard, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
“Murder At Sterling Manor,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; dinner theater $27.50 and $25.50, show only $17.50 and $15.50.
Comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $25.
H “PAW Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $50-$21.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 7-9, 13-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art exhibits
“Portraits,” through Aug. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Grant Getman benefit with Isis Lee and Cody Ellinger, the Ghost Dance Band, Billy and the Blue Lights, 6 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $10.
Author Bob Alexander (“Winchester Warriors — Texas Rangers Transitioning into Lawmen”), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; free.
Westfest, 10 a.m.-midnight Sept. 1-2, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $10, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, free ages 5 and younger. Westfest parade, 10 a.m. Sept. 1 from downtown West to fairgrounds.
Lecture by Mark Lach (“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” designer), “From Wreck Site to Exhibition: My Creative Journey,” 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available Monday at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Alpha” and “Mile 22.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.