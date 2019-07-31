Country singer-songwriter Kristen Kelly returns home to Central Texas for her second Hometown Throwdown, held from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton.

The Throwdown benefits the Advocacy Center and features musicians John Dempsy, Towne Adams, Neal Drennan & Home Brew, Butch Giddens & Texas Style, Sundae Drivers, Mike Bruno, Cody Walker, Kimberly Kelly and Jimmy Stanley. Tickets are $20, available online at kristenkellymusic.com.