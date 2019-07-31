Kristen Kelly

Country singer-songwriter Kristen Kelly returns home to Central Texas for her second Hometown Throwdown, held from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton.

The Throwdown benefits the Advocacy Center and features musicians John Dempsy, Towne Adams, Neal Drennan & Home Brew, Butch Giddens & Texas Style, Sundae Drivers, Mike Bruno, Cody Walker, Kimberly Kelly and Jimmy Stanley. Tickets are $20, available online at kristenkellymusic.com.

 Carly Long photo

Concerts

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with The Classic Voice Ensemble, Ann Harder, The Trinity Trio, Royce Montgomery and the New Horizon Baptist Church Choir, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 senior adults, $10 students, free for those 11 and younger. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.

Dueling Pianos, First Friday, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

H Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown with Kristen Kelly, John Dempsy, Towne Adams, Neal Drennan & Home Brew, Butch Giddens & Texas Style, Sundae Drivers, Mike Bruno, Cody Walker, Kimberly Kelly and Jimmy Stanley, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton; $20, available online at kristenkellymusic.com. Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.

Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.

H Death Therapy, XIII Minutes, Relent, Deceived by the Fallen, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $12.

H “One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Upcoming

Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.

Greater Vision, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. F.M. 97, Temple; $25 Artist Circle, $22 general admission.

Texas Flood, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.

Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40.

Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.

Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49.

Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.

Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.

Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.

Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.

Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.

Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.

Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.

Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.

Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.

David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.

Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.

The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.

Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Local bands

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Brü Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.

Noah Alvarado Duo with Dave Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Simply Irresistible, 1018 Austin Ave.

Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.

Justin Cole, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

The Ballards, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Deon Q and Joel McCray (R&B/jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Melinda Adams Band, Hewitt National Night Out, 6 p.m. Saturday, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt.

Second Hand Rose, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Mark Fields Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Out of the Blue (country), 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton.

Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Upcoming

Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Aug. 9, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.

Cherokee Rose, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 10, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Midnight Mustangs, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Aug. 10, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Darrin Morris, 10 p.m. Aug. 10, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer). 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.

Blake Crenshaw, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.

35 South, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.

Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

On stage

Improv Comedy Night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.

“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” Lake Whitney Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; tickets $7, available online at lakewhitneyarts.org.

“Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.

Art

H ArtPrenticeship Mural Wrap and Block Party, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.

H “Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, $2 for children.

“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

Grains & Growers: A Farmers Market Friendraiser, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; $40.

“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 for children 5-12. Gates open at 5 p.m.

“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.

“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

