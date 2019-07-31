Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with The Classic Voice Ensemble, Ann Harder, The Trinity Trio, Royce Montgomery and the New Horizon Baptist Church Choir, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 senior adults, $10 students, free for those 11 and younger. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Dueling Pianos, First Friday, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
H Kristen Kelly Hometown Throwdown with Kristen Kelly, John Dempsy, Towne Adams, Neal Drennan & Home Brew, Butch Giddens & Texas Style, Sundae Drivers, Mike Bruno, Cody Walker, Kimberly Kelly and Jimmy Stanley, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton; $20, available online at kristenkellymusic.com. Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
H Death Therapy, XIII Minutes, Relent, Deceived by the Fallen, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $12.
H “One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Upcoming
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Greater Vision, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. F.M. 97, Temple; $25 Artist Circle, $22 general admission.
Texas Flood, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.
Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Brü Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.
Noah Alvarado Duo with Dave Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Simply Irresistible, 1018 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Justin Cole, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Deon Q and Joel McCray (R&B/jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Melinda Adams Band, Hewitt National Night Out, 6 p.m. Saturday, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt.
Second Hand Rose, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Mark Fields Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Aug. 9, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Cherokee Rose, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 10, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Aug. 10, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrin Morris, 10 p.m. Aug. 10, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer). 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Blake Crenshaw, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
35 South, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
Improv Comedy Night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” Lake Whitney Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; tickets $7, available online at lakewhitneyarts.org.
“Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.
Art
H ArtPrenticeship Mural Wrap and Block Party, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
H “Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, $2 for children.
“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Grains & Growers: A Farmers Market Friendraiser, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; $40.
“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 for children 5-12. Gates open at 5 p.m.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.