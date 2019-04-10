Concerts
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall at Baylor; $70, $60 and $40.
Bosque Chorale, “Masterpieces,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Frazier Performance Hall, Bosque Art Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15, $7 for students.
H The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Booker T. Jones with Cedric Burnside, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free. Series continues May 3, June 14, July 4 with performers TBD.
H The Dimaggios, Dead Horse Creek, Rewound, Red Dragon and Wolfdork, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $4.
McLennan Community College Chorale with MCC Rock Band, the Tartan Singers, and the Men of the Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
H Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
H For King & Country, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 Gold Circle seats, at bellcountyexpo.com.
Huser Brother Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Baylor A Cappella Choir, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Central Texas Choral Society, Mozart “Requiem,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 Hewitt Drive; $10.
Upcoming
Married With Sea Monsters, Stretch Panic and Peaches & Gravy, 8 p.m. April 20, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Josh Ward with Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. April 20, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 and $15.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; 9 p.m. April 20 show for adults, 7 p.m. April 21 for all ages; $20 and $15.
Ryan Thomas with Judah, 8 p.m. April 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
Local bands
Pianist Dave Wild and guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
David Johnson, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 8-10 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze and Kayla & the Standards, Brandon Saenz benefit, Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; Haze plays at 3 p.m., Kayla & the Standards at 8 p.m.; free, but donations accepted.
Chuck Jennings Trio (jazz), 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Jayme Wade, 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Pianist Dave Wild and guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 20, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bobby James and the Gang, 8 p.m. April 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Dave Wild Quartet and guest bassist Juan Acosta, 7-9:30 p.m. April 24, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. April 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Horace Maxille Quartet with vocalists Tyrha M. Lindsay and Beth Ullman, 7-9:30 p.m. April 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Ethan Smith, 7 p.m. April 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. April 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. April 27, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Clay Hollis, 8:45 p.m. April 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sean Berry, 7 p.m. May 4, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. May 3, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“Trapped By A Treacherous Twin,” spring melodrama, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $27.50 and $22.50.
Comic Steve Trevino, 7 p.m. April 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
“Twelfth Night,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 25-28, McLennan Community College Music & Theatre Arts Building; $10 and $8.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students, $7 children.
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 27 (dinner show, $25), 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7 p.m Saturday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $10. Call 254-694-5105 for ticket information.
“The Liar,” Baylor Theatre, April 30-May 5, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
”Mamma Mia,” Waco Civic Theatre, May 3-5, 9-12 and 16-19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art
H Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; gallery talk, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The Summer Show,” Cultivate X Klassy Collaboration, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave. Opening reception, 6-10 p.m. Thursday.
Artist talk with photographers Larsen & Talbert, 6-7:30 p.m. April 18, American Bank , 325 Franklin Ave.
Texas Fine Artists spring show, 6-8 p.m. April 18, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 200 Collonnade Parkway; music by Frank Exum and Isis Lee.
Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 18, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Deborah Reed-Propst, “Reverie and Contemplation,” through April 30, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition, through May 10, MCC Community Services Center. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Engrained 2019, through April 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Wine, Divas and Dessert,” Waco Cultural Arts Festival fundraiser, 7:30-10 p.m. April 26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $100 for two.
Etc.
Waco Poets Society featuring Linda Prichard Miller, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
H Author Sandra Cisneros, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Paul Powell Chapel, Truett Seminary, Baylor University; free.
H Art on Elm, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 418 Elm Avenue and between Dallas and Sherman Streets.
“An Afternoon In The Village,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Down the Hole with Peter Rabbit,” Historic Waco Foundation Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Waco Cotton Palace Production, 8-10 p.m. April 26, Waco Hall; $50, $15 and $5.
“It’s Time Africa” Culture Show, 3-6 p.m. April 27, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
DreamCon 2019, May 3-5, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; advance registration $20 per day, $35 for weekend,
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road (near Speegleville Park); free.
KidZoobilee, 5-8 p.m. May 4, Cameron Park Zoo, 1401 N. Fourth St.; $20.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Missing Link,” “Hellboy,” “Little” and “After.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.